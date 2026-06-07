Brokers seek RBI carve-out for liquidity providers under new norms

The associations said they have made multiple representations to the RBI, exchanges, clearing corporations and the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), which is currently reviewing the proposal. However, they said they have received no indication from regulators on whether either the implementation timeline or the framework itself could be revised.
The issue
From July 1, bank guarantees (BGs) and intraday funding facilities used by brokers for proprietary trading must be backed by 100 per cent cash or cash-equivalent collateral.
Why are brokers concerned?
Broker associations say the framework does not distinguish between speculative proprietary trades and liquidity-providing/market-making activities.Industry participants fear that higher collateral requirements will raise funding costs, forcing liquidity providers to scale back operations, thereby increasing impact costs for investors.