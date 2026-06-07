Brokers seek RBI carve-out for liquidity providers under new norms

“The RBI permits funding for market makers, but there is no formal market-making framework in the cash and derivatives segments (except on SME platforms) under the current regulatory regime. As a result, liquidity providers fall through the cracks,” said Virender Mansukhani, vice-president of CPAI.

The industry has proposed creating separate trading codes for liquidity-provision activities and mon­itoring such positions through margin data shared by clearing corporations. Under the proposal, only highly hedged positions with limited risk exposure would qualify for bank facilities backed by 50 per cent collateral. Liquidity providers, according to the associations, can be identified through margin metrics such as SPAN requirements, which are usually much lower for hedged portfolios than for speculative positions.