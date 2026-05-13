Brokers seek Sebi clarity on payout freezes in fraud-linked cases

Several brokers have approached the market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) voicing concerns over the process of withholding payouts, particularly in cases involving alleged fraudulent transactions or unauthorised trading activity.

The issue follows a recent incident in which market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), withheld fund payouts worth around Rs 78 crore after receiving a police alert tied to a complaint alleging breaches of risk management protocols and unauthorised trading in a client account.

According to sources, the complaint was received on May 5, following which the police directed an immediate halt to settlement of trades executed on the same day.

“As the impact is wide, extending to over 160 brokers and more than 3,000 clients, the concerns have been discussed with the relevant authorities, including regulators. Discussions are now underway to include provisions in the Securities Market Code (SMC) Bill to address such instances,” said a person familiar with the matter. The SMC Bill is currently under review after having earlier been referred to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance. In a notice dated May 6, NSE said payouts to certain clients who were counterparties to the alleged fraudulent transactions in the equity derivatives segment had been withheld and that the matter was under investigation by enforcement authorities. The exchange said the freeze had been imposed in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Brokerages are now seeking a clearly defined timeline for resolution in such cases. They have also recommended granting MIIs greater powers to independently assess and act on such matters, rather than relying solely on the pace of investigations by external enforcement agencies. “A specific timeframe should be prescribed to either continue blocking or release the funds, depending on the merits of the case. There have been several instances where crores of rupees have remained stuck for decades in investor grievance matters because of pending police complaints. MIIs have both the data and market understanding to take more informed decisions in such situations,” another source said.

An emailed query sent to Sebi remained unanswered till press time. “The legal concern here is proportionality. While a freeze may protect complainants and preserve disputed proceeds, it can also penalise innocent counterparties who traded anonymously through a centralised order-matching and clearing system,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co. “The SMC Act should therefore incorporate due process safeguards, including written reasons, notice to affected parties, a maximum freeze period, standards for partial release of funds, immunity for bona fide actions by MIIs, and compensation where freezes are later found to be wrongful. Courts have previously criticised unjustified demat freezes as detrimental to investor confidence,” he added.