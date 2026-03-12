Brookfield REIT plans ₹4,000 cr QIP to pare debt, fund future opportunities

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) will raise Rs 4,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), which will be utilised for paring debt and funding future growth opportunities, the entity said in a statement to the exchanges on Thursday.

“To create readiness for its next phase of growth, the REIT is proposing to raise an enabling resolution for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to Rs 4,000 crore in one or more tranches,” the trust said in a regulatory filing on the exchanges.

It added that the QIP is aimed at creating dry powder which could be used for future growth opportunities, capital commitments and/or interim debt reduction.

The REIT’s wholly owned subsidiary Ecoworld SPV will raise Rs 1,125 crore from funds managed by multinational wealth and asset management company 360 ONE WAM, with an additional Rs 25 crore commitment, the entity added. The raise will be done through the issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,089.82 crore and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 60.18 crore on a preferential basis, resulting in the investor holding approximately 13.07 per cent of the equity share capital of Ecoworld SPV. “During FY25 and FY26, the REIT successfully issued more than Rs 9,000 crore of equity and acquired interests in 11 million square feet (msf) of assets between North Commercial Portfolio and Ecoworld,” the trust said.

India’s only 100 per cent institutionally managed office REIT, Brookfield India owns a total leasable office area of 37 msf, with 92 per cent committed occupancy as of December 31, 2025. The Trust’s board will meet unitholders of Brookfield India REIT to seek approval for the fund-raising measures on April 7, 2026. The fund raise comes at a time when other REITs are also actively raising funds to manage their finances. This month, Embassy Office Parks REIT approved a Rs 500 crore commercial paper issuance for debt management and raised Rs 1,400 crore via 10-year NCDs. Similarly, Mindspace Business Parks REIT recently redeemed Rs 560 crore of commercial paper.