BSE 500 stocks: Swiggy, Colgate, Trent, Infosys, ITC Hotels hit 52-wk lows

An over 1 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex in the past two straight trading sessions has dragged 55 stocks from the BSE 500 index to new 52-week lows in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

The BSE Sensex slipped 1.3 per cent in intra-day trade today, after falling 1.7 per cent on Wednesday. In the past nine trading days, the benchmark index closed lower by over 1 per cent on seven occasions. The Sensex tanked 7.8 per cent during this period.

The Indian equity benchmark took a significant hit, erasing recent gains as US-Iran triggered geopolitical tensions and oil supply fears weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Five stocks – HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Trent – from the 30-share Sensex hit their 52-week lows in intra-day trade today. ALSO READ: OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL crack up to 19% so far in March; here's why Amara Raja Energy, Swiggy, Colgate-Palmolive, Bata India, GAIL (India), ITC Hotels, Jubliant FoodWorks, L&T Technology Services, Shree Cement, Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Varun Beverages were among 55 stocks from the BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows. On Thursday, Indian equity markets opened with a sharp gap-down, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and rising risk aversion among investors. The immediate trigger for the decline was the sharp surge in crude oil prices, with Brent crude approaching the $100 per barrel mark following escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia.

Another key factor weighing on sentiment is the persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). Since the beginning of March, FIIs have remained consistent net sellers in the Indian market, pulling out more than ₹21,000 crore, which has created additional, pressure on large-cap indices, particularly banking and financial stocks. ALSO READ: GSP Crop Science IPO opens March 16: Check price band, size, key dates For India, this development is particularly sensitive as the country imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement. A sustained rise in oil prices typically widens the current account deficit, increases inflationary pressures, weakens the Indian rupee, and impacts corporate profitability, particularly for sectors with high energy dependence. As a result, higher oil prices tend to weigh on equity market sentiment, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.