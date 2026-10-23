BSE Capital Goods index tanks nearly 4%; Hitachi Energy, ABB India slip 6%

The BSE Capital Goods index slipped nearly 4 per cent to 67,159.42 on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals amid a sharp fall recorded by power-related stocks like ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( BHEL ).

At 10:32 AM, the BSE Capital Goods index was the top loser among sectoral indices down 3.3 per cent at 67,454, as compared to 0.60 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past month, the capital goods index slipped 12 per cent, as against 2.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Hitachi Energy India, ABB India and Inox Wind from the capital goods index were down 6 per cent each on the BSE in intraday deals. CG Power and Industrial Solutions, BHEL, Jyoti CNC Automation, GE Vernova T&D India, Apar Industries, Data Patterns (India), KEI Industries, Siemens Energy India and HBL Engineering were down 5 per cent each.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 22,500; Tata Steel, Hindalco shares weigh Analysts at ICICI Securities expect volatility to remain elevated amidst escalating geopolitical tension and a rise in crude oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. Therefore, maintaining a stock-centric approach and focusing on companies with strong earnings remains crucial. The Indian market lagged its global counterparts due to AI-driven momentum. However, the recent sell-off in global AI-driven stocks fuelled by concerns about Fed interest rate hikes and financing of AI investments, could serve as a supportive tailwind for the growth-oriented Indian market, potentially attracting foreign institutional investors (FII’s) in the near future, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect the July to September quarter (Q2FY27) performance for the industrials sector to witness rising costs amid the continued West Asia crisis. During the quarter, the brokerage firm expects execution momentum to remain strong for players on account of a robust existing order book, build-up in order inflows particularly from transmission, data center and private capex-related projects, and some benefits of price increases taken by players to pass on the raw material costs. As commodity prices continue to move upward, analysts expect companies to take another round of calibrated price hikes in line with demand. The brokerage firm said it do see risks to full-year margin estimates for companies having a larger portion of fixed-price contracts.

“We believe that certain stocks have come down to attractive valuations, while the overall long-term thesis is intact. We would prefer companies that are benefiting from improved ordering across growing themes and have pricing power or variable pricing contracts in the current scenario of rising raw material prices,” MOFSL said in the Q2 results preview. Meanwhile, according to Brickwork Ratings (BWR), infrastructure and power are expected to attract funding in the second half of FY27, supported by project execution and timely payments. India Inc’s credit profile remained resilient in H1FY27 despite elevated crude oil prices, deficient monsoon rainfall and tighter global monetary conditions. Data from major Indian rating agencies showed 2.7 upgrades for every downgrade during April-September 2026, compared with 2.4 a year earlier. Downgrades declined 11 per cent, while upgrades remained steady.