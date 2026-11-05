BSE share price target: Shares of Shares of BSE Ltd surged over 5 per cent in trade on Thursday after the stock exchange announced its second quarter results (Q2FY27). Also, a broad-based rally in the equity markets further lifted investor sentiment.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹3,665 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹3,773.

BSE was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 and featured among the most actively traded stocks on the NSE by value. As of 10:25 AM, the stock was trading 4.2 per cent higher at ₹3,755, with around four million shares changing hands, translating into a total turnover of ₹1,493.83 crore.

BSE Q2 results For the September quarter of FY27, BSE has reported a 45 per cent Y-o-Y surge in consolidated net profit to ₹807.52 crore. The exchange posted a net profit of ₹557 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,300, Nifty tops 24,300; Nifty Auto gains over 3% Revenue from operations rose 34 per cent to ₹1,432.66 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal from ₹1,068.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the equity cash segment, BSE recorded its highest-ever quarterly Average Daily Turnover (ADTV) of ₹10,494 crore in Q2 FY27. BSE derivatives recorded average daily premium turnover of ₹22,531 crore in the second quarter of FY27, the exchange said in a filing.

BSE said that its monthly index options premium ADTV reached an all-time high of ₹35,481 crore in the reporting quarter. MOFSL raises earnings estimates Following the results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has shared a positive view on the counter. Although CAS impacted volumes sequentially, the brokerage said that it expects momentum to recover in H2FY27. The brokerage said that operational leverage resulted in a 6 per cent Ebitda beat, which stood at ₹980 crore, growing 42 per cent Y-o-Y (down 8 per cent Q-o-Q). This led to Ebitda margin of around 400 bps Y-o-Y, at 68.7 per cent. MOFSL has increased its earnings estimates by 3 per cent and 5 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, factoring in strong volume trajectory witnessed in October. It added that recovery in volumes is expected with a partial reversal of CAS in December 2026, supported by better-than-expected operational leverage. BSE share price target