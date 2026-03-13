BSE FMCG, IT, Realty indices hit 52-week lows; down up to 13% in 1 month

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), information technology (IT) and real estate companies continued to trade under pressure with all these indices hitting respective 52-week lows on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade as the benchmark index extended its slide.

These three indices were down up to 2 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. At 11:49 AM; the BSE Realty and IT indices were down nearly 1 per cent each, in line with the benchmark BSE Sensex. However, the FMCG index was up 0.61 per cent, bouncing back 1.1 per cent from its 52-week low of 17,616.51.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, the BSE Realty index tanked 13 per cent, while IT and FMCG slipped 9 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 8.8 per cent during the period. .ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, slumps 1,000 pts, Nifty trades below 23,400; SMIDs decline Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Tata Technologies, KPIT Technologies, DLF, Varun Beverages, Colgate Palmolive and Emami have hit respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade today However, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Marico and Tata Consumer Products from the FMCG pack recovered from their respective intra-day lows and were quoting higher in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Crude oil prices have witnessed sharp volatility, rising from ~$70/b (prior to the US–Israel attack on Iran) to nearly $120/b at peak levels and currently moderating to ~$91/b following the recent G7 meeting. According to Choice Institutional Equities, sustained volatility in crude prices could create pressure on gross margins across the FMCG sector. Crude and its derivatives constitute a significant portion of raw material costs, particularly for Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) companies (30–40 per cent of the raw material basket). In contrast, Food FMCG companies have relatively lower exposure, with crude derivatives accounting for only 10–15 per cent of total raw material costs.

If crude prices climbed to $100–130/b range, we estimate a 100–250 bps impact on gross margins for most BPC FMCG players. In order to offset the cost pressure, FMCG companies might have to take high single-digit to low double-digit price increases. However, this would eventually led to near term volume pressure on the sector (reversing the volume recovery trend of last 1-2 quarters). The impact on food-focused FMCG companies is expected to remain limited, as their key raw material exposure is palm oil, which has remained relatively stable, the brokerage firm said. Given the ongoing volatility in crude markets, analysts said they continue to closely monitor the situation to assess the broader implications for the FMCG sector, particularly in terms of pricing actions and demand environment.

ALSO READ: Voltas, Blue Star, LG: Will the LPG crisis weigh on air conditioner stocks? Meanwhile, macro-pressures intensified as WTI Crude surged to $96/bbl following threats to the Strait of Hormuz, effectively neutralizing the International Energy Agency’s reserve release and triggering "Margin Erosion" fears across Nifty FMCG, and Realty, according to Axis Securities. Domestic equities ended lower on Thursday as weak global cues and the ongoing US–Iran conflict kept risk-off sentiment elevated. Concerns over rising inflation stemming from potential energy supply disruptions and rationing prompted investors to book profits, while continued FII outflows further added to market pressure, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.