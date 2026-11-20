Hospital shares price movement

Shares of hospital companies extended their upward movement, with the BSE Hospitals index surging 3 per cent to 5,251.85 in Friday’s intraday deals on strong September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings and a healthy outlook.

In the past month, the BSE Hospitals index outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent, against a 12.7 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. The hospitals index quoted close to its record high of 5,498.15 touched on July 6, 2026.

Apollo Hospital Enterprises, Max Healthcare Institute, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Rainbow Children's Medicare were up 5 per cent each on the BSE. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Aster DM Quality Care, Fortis Healthcare and Global Health were up in the range of 2-3 per cent.

At 10:22 AM, the BSE Hospitals index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 2.9 per cent at 5,229.86, compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Why are hospital stocks outperforming the market? Health Care Services reported a robust July to September quarter (Q2FY27), with India hospital sales growing 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), led by strong patient volumes, steady average revenue per patient (ARPP) growth and merger & acquisition (M&A), Kotak Institutional Equities said in its result review. Growth was broad-based, led by double-digit YoY volume growth across hospitals, with inorganic growth adding to Aster DM and Manipal. Cumulative India hospital earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the brokerage coverage grew 36 per cent YoY and 27 per cent QoQ, with EBITDA margin broadly stable YoY at 24.6 per cent and improving 140 bps QoQ, as new units ramped up, the brokerage firm said. It prefers Apollo Hospital, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Rainbow and Aster DM among hospitals.

Meanwhile, according to a CNBC report, global brokerage Macquarie upgraded Max Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals to 'Outperform' from 'Underperform', citing improving earnings prospects and more attractive valuations. The brokerage believes consensus earnings estimate for the hospital sector have bottomed out, while valuations have moderated. It also believes the initial impact of profitability pressures from the ongoing bed expansion cycle is already reflected in stock prices, with newly added capacity ramping up at a healthy pace, the report said. Why are Aster DM and Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus? According to reports, Aster DM Quality Care is in discussions to purchase Northern India hospital assets from Narayana Hrudayalaya and the deal is expected to be valued at $150 million.

“This development is based on news sources speculation and for concrete decision making we would need confirmation from the respective companies,” ICICI Securities said in a note. On the face of it, Aster DM has been looking to enter Northern India to increase its scale with a pan India presence. Its’ promoter Blackstone was among the front runners in acquiring a stake in Yatharth Hospitals; however the deal later fell apart. For Narayana, the Northern region contributes 13 per cent to the India business constituting 882 beds (15 per cent of the India business bed capacity) across Gurugram, New Delhi and Jaipur.