BSE, Lenskart: Motilal Oswal stock ideas across large-, mid- and small-caps

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk are bullish on mid-caps Indian Hotels and Lenskart, and small-caps Symbiotec Pharmalab and Urban Company.

Stocks to buy: Motial Oswal recommends buy on BSE, Kotak Bank, Indian Hotels, Lenskart, Symbiotec Pharmalab and Urban Company. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)