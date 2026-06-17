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BSE-listed firms' mcap tops $5 trillion on easing oil price concerns

The milestone was achieved for the first time since May 8 as falling crude oil prices and optimism over easing West Asia tensions boosted investor sentiment

BSE, Stock Markets
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The gains have been driven by a rally in the broader mid-cap and small-cap markets and by recent optimism about a permanent resolution to the geopolitical crisis in West Asia
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
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The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of all BSE-listed firms crossed $5 trillion on Wednesday for the first time since May 8, amid optimism on the back of falling crude prices after the US and Iran agreed on a framework to end the war.
 
The total mcap of BSE-listed firms on Wednesday stood at $5.03 trillion.
 
Brent crude was trading at $79.32 on Wednesday. It declined 15.5 per cent in the last six sessions.
 
The gains have been driven by a rally in the broader mid and smallcap stocks and by recent optimism about a permanent resolution to the West Asia geopolitical crisis.
 
The benchmark Sensex is 10.1 per cent away from its all-time closing high and the Nifty is 8.5 per cent away.
 
The broader Nifty Midcap 100 is 0.7 per cent away from its new closing high and the Nifty Small Cap 100 is 5.3 per cent away.
 
The total mcap in dollar terms is $375 billion, or 7 per cent away from its all-time high it hit in July 4, 2025.  
 
The US and Iran agreed on a framework to end their war, and a 60-day window to discuss pressing issues like the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.
 
Further, as part of the agreement, the US would end its blockade of Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz, the key chokepoint for oil flows, would be reopened.
 
The market breadth on Wednesday was strong, with 2,323 stocks advancing and 1,956 declining. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.52 per cent, and Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 0.79 per cent.
 
“The market has reacted positively, helped by a sharp decline in oil prices, but this optimism could prove fragile. If the expected agreement does not materialise or negotiations fail, oil prices could rebound, and equity markets may well surrender their recent gains. For that reason, I am not particularly sanguine about the market's current enthusiasm,” said UR Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech.
   

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Topics :Stock MarketEquity marketsIndian equity marketsBSE

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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