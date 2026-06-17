BSE-listed firms' mcap tops $5 trillion on easing oil price concerns

Further, as part of the agreement, the US would end its blockade of Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz, the key chokepoint for oil flows, would be reopened.
The market breadth on Wednesday was strong, with 2,323 stocks advancing and 1,956 declining. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.52 per cent, and Nifty Small Cap 100 was up 0.79 per cent.
“The market has reacted positively, helped by a sharp decline in oil prices, but this optimism could prove fragile. If the expected agreement does not materialise or negotiations fail, oil prices could rebound, and equity markets may well surrender their recent gains. For that reason, I am not particularly sanguine about the market's current enthusiasm,” said UR Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech.