BSE may get Nifty 50 berth in September rebalancing; stock gains 2%

BSE share price today: Shares of BSE Limited hit a new high of ₹4,202.50, rising 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intraday trade on a healthy outlook. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the exchange and data platform company has rallied 5 per cent.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Since April, the stock has zoomed 56 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, BSE shares have outperformed the markets by soaring 60 per cent, as against a 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

BSE may join Nifty 50index

According to a report by analyst Janaghan Jeyakumar of Quiddity Advisors, BSE Ltd could be headed for inclusion in NSE’s flagship Nifty 50 index at the September 2026 rebalancing. Jeyakumar, who publishes on Smartkarma, said that BSE is expected to replace Wipro in the 50-share benchmark based on current average float market capitalisation (AFMC) trends. “Currently, we see BSE satisfying the inclusion criteria as its AFMC is more than 1.5 times the average free-float market capitalisation of Wipro,” Jeyakumar said in a note. If included in the Nifty 50 index , BSE could attract passive inflows of about $639 million from funds tracking the index.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Currently, with the market capitalisation of ₹1.71 trillion, BSE Limited is at the 49th position in the overall market capitalisation ranking. BSE stands ahead of airline company InterGlobe Aviation, two-wheeler firm TVS Motor Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, Jio Financial Services, Pidilite Industries and Hyundai Motor India, data showed. Brokerages' views on BSE Limited Analysts at ICICI Securities said that BSE enjoys strong prospects of volume growth across segments (options, cash as well as MF platform), led by derivatives, which has been our investment thesis for the stock. This, along with the prospects of improvement in costs, has led to quarterly Ebitda (ex-SGF) ascending from ₹116 crore in Q1FY24 to ₹1,120 crore in Q4FY26.

The brokerage firm said its estimates now factor in gradual systemic volume growth on April 2026 volumes, post the implementation of higher STT and less than earlier likely gain in market share, leading to FY27E/FY28E profit after tax of ₹3,830 crore/₹4,190 crore. Upside risk will be from continuous market share gain and better execution (to note, extrapolating April/May’26 volume growth does present further upside). Regulatory changes remain the key downside risk, it added. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has a ‘Buy’ rating on BSE Limited with a target price of ₹4,400 per share. BSE continues to demonstrate broad-based growth across key segments, supported by improving institutional participation, stable retail activity, and structural expansion in STAR MF and index businesses. The exchange’s continued investment in technology, data infrastructure, and product diversification is expected to strengthen its competitive positioning and support long-term earnings visibility.

The exchange aims for an improvement in cash market share from 7-8 per cent to double-digits. An increase in participants in the derivatives segment from 587 to a target of 700 should further boost volumes. Additionally, FPI participation (increased from 100 to 520) and a target of 800 FPI should provide a fillip to the monthly contract, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update. Analysts at the MOFSL raise earnings estimates by 17 per cent/20 per cent for FY27E/FY28E, factoring in higher volume assumptions based on the robust March 2026/April 2026 run rate. However, the brokerage firm said they have not baked in any impact from the RBI regulations on proprietary trading.