Capital market stocks advanced up to 9 per cent on Wednesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nifty Capital Markets gained 3.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 5,144.25.

At 1:20 PM, out of 17 stocks, 16 shares were trading positive. Individually, among others, Groww gained 7 per cent, Angel One gained 5.7 per cent, MCX, 360 One Wam rose 4 per cent and BSE advanced 3 per cent . In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 1.55 per cent at 24,211.30.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, believes the positive sentiments around the peace talks between the US and Iran will help in capital expenditure revival which could aid capital market stocks.

Capex revival usually happens through lower uncertainty, lower energy costs, and better business confidence. READ | Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts Overall positive market sentiments also pushed the capital market stocks higher. Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound amid optimism over the resumption of the US-Iran peace talks. The BSE Sensex recorded a day’s high at 78,270.42, up 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 gained 438.25 points or 1.8 per cent to an intra-day high at 24,280.9. Talks to end the war between the US, Israel, and Iran could resume in Pakistan over the ​next two days, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of negotiations over the weekend prompted ​Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

Outlook After a disappointing 2025, Indian equities enter 2026 with a more constructive backdrop government reforms, trade breakthroughs, and more attractive valuations setting the stage for recovery, said Khushi Mistry, research analyst, Bonanza. "The single biggest overhang on capital market stocks right now is the Budget 2026 STT hike on F&O. Exchanges like BSE and MCX earn a large share of revenue from transaction fees tied to trading volumes, and the F&O segment contributes the bulk of those volumes. When STT increases, trading becomes costlier for active and high-frequency participants meaning lower volumes, which directly hits exchange revenues," said Mistry. She added: Brokerages similarly depend heavily on F&O activity for income, platform fees, and interest earnings. The sector as a whole rewards selective positioning: AMCs and MCX look more defensible, while pure-play equity brokers and exchanges need volume recovery to re-rate. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) deferral of capital market exposure norms buys time, but the STT hangover is real and will play out through H1FY27 earnings.