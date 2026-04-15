BSE, MCX, Angel One: Capital markets stocks rally up to 9% in trade
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nifty Capital Markets gained 3.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 5,144.25SI Reporter Mumbai
Capital market stocks advanced up to 9 per cent on Wednesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nifty Capital Markets gained 3.9 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 5,144.25.
At 1:20 PM, out of 17 stocks, 16 shares were trading positive. Individually, among others, Groww
gained 7 per cent, Angel One
gained 5.7 per cent, MCX, 360 One Wam rose 4 per cent and BSE advanced 3 per cent . In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 1.55 per cent at 24,211.30.
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist, WealthMills Securities, believes the positive sentiments around the peace talks between the US and Iran will help in capital expenditure revival which could aid capital market stocks.
Capex revival usually happens through lower uncertainty, lower energy costs, and better business confidence.
Overall positive market sentiments also pushed the capital market stocks higher. Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound amid optimism over the resumption of the US-Iran peace talks. The BSE Sensex recorded a day’s high at 78,270.42, up 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 gained 438.25 points or 1.8 per cent to an intra-day high at 24,280.9. READ | Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts
Talks to end the war between the US, Israel, and Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of negotiations over the weekend prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
Outlook
After a disappointing 2025, Indian equities enter 2026 with a more constructive backdrop government reforms, trade breakthroughs, and more attractive valuations setting the stage for recovery, said Khushi Mistry, research analyst, Bonanza. "The single biggest overhang on capital market stocks right now is the Budget 2026 STT hike on F&O. Exchanges like BSE and MCX earn a large share of revenue from transaction fees tied to trading volumes, and the F&O segment contributes the bulk of those volumes. When STT increases, trading becomes costlier for active and high-frequency participants meaning lower volumes, which directly hits exchange revenues," said Mistry. She added: Brokerages similarly depend heavily on F&O activity for income, platform fees, and interest earnings. The sector as a whole rewards selective positioning: AMCs and MCX look more defensible, while pure-play equity brokers and exchanges need volume recovery to re-rate. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) deferral of capital market exposure norms buys time, but the STT hangover is real and will play out through H1FY27 earnings.
Q4 expectations
Further, Kotak Institutional Equities expects capital market players like brokers and exchanges are likely to outperform as higher volatility boosts trading activity, while asset management companies (AMCs) and wealth firms may lag since they are more dependent on market levels in the January-March (Q4FY26) quarter.
AMCs could face weaker profitability due to mark to market (MTM) pressure despite stable retail inflows, although ICICI Prudential AMC, Nippon, and HDFC AMC may see relatively better asset under management (AUM) growth. CAMS is expected to outperform KFin on most metrics. Meanwhile, 360 One may report sequentially weaker results due to MTM impact and lower transaction income, whereas brokers benefit from strong retail participation, with Groww likely to post the strongest quarter among peers. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages and analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.