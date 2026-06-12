Should you sell in the market rally today? What analysts suggest

The NSE Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 23,456 - up 230-odd points on Friday, while the BSE Sensex rallied over 1,000-points on hopes of US-Iran peace talks, after US President Donald Trump said he had cancelled his plans for a fresh strike on Iran.
According to reports, US President Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the gulf nation hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry. RELATED REPORT HERE
Following the newsbreak, global equity markets staged a strong rally in trades on Friday with crude oil prices cooling down. At 12:30 PM, the Nifty was up 0.8 per cent at 23,350, and the Sensex was up 740 points (1 per cent) at 74,560 levels.
In the recent past, the Nifty has more than once retreated and slipped back to lower levels after a strong start, shows NSE data. For instance, the Nifty hit an intraday high of 23,516 but eventually ended at 23,367 last Friday on June 5. This week too, the Nifty twice ended up to 150-200 points lower compared to the day's high.
For G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, this is not a right time to sell. "The markets can still go up from here if peace prevails (in West Asia). Investors should not sell stocks in the current up move, especially the stocks where there is valuation comfort and earnings visibility," he suggests. ALSO READ | Sensex rises 1,000 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,450: Key reasons here
Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities says that market sentiment has been fragile owing to Trump's contradictory statements in the recent past. However, he asserts that the market sentiment is likely to improve if Brent crude oil prices remain below $90 per barrel.
"The key thing to watch out for is Brent oil prices. As long as prices remain below $90 per barrel, the market recovery may sustain. However, if Brent starts rising above $90 again, we may see some profit-taking towards the close," says Bathini.
Key levels to watch on Nifty
While the global setup has turned positive, analysts suggest investors remain watchful of profit booking at higher levels after the recent volatility. The market, they suggest, is likely to focus on whether Friday's optimism translates into sustained institutional buying rather than a short-term relief rally.
"Overall, the near-term market narrative has shifted from geopolitical anxiety to risk-on optimism. If global markets maintain their current momentum and crude oil continues to cool, Indian equities could witness a meaningful improvement in sentiment, with domestic cyclicals and consumption-linked sectors likely to lead the recovery," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.
As regards technicals, analysts at Nirmal Bang suggest that the Nifty has an immediate resistance at 23,470 levels. If the index closes above this mark, further upside can be expected towards 23,540-23,600 levels. On the flip side, 23170-23100 will act as strong support levels for the index, they said.
"For day traders, 23,300/74200 on the Nifty would act as an immediate resistance zone. Above this level, the market could move towards 23,400-23,500-23650/74500-74800-75300. On the other hand, below 23,100/73500, the possibility of reaching 23,000/73200 would increase," suggests Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.
On similar lines, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments reckons that the Nifty needs to breakout from the 23,000-23,500 zone for a likely decisive move in either direction. On the upside, the analyst expects the Nifty to bounce to 23,800, while the fall on the downside may extend to 22,800 levels. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.