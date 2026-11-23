BSE Realty index movement

Shares of real estate companies extended their rally, with the BSE Realty index hitting a 52-week high of 7,401.10, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals on expectations of an improved demand outlook in the second half of the financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27). The realty index quoted at its highest level since November 6, 2025.

At 11:37 AM, the BSE Realty index was up 0.48 per cent at 7,355.19, while the Nifty Realty index was up 0.30 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices were down 0.80 per cent each. The Nifty Realty index also hit a 52-week high of 947.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday trade.

Thus far in the month of November 2026, the BSE Realty index outperformed the market by soaring 16.6 per cent, compared to a 11.85 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Aditya Birla Real Estate, Lodha Developers, Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills rallied between 18-23 per cent in November. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Since April, the realty index zoomed 47 per cent. Share price of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty more than doubled or skyrocketed 129 per cent, while Lodha Developers and DLF surged 82 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively. Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects and Oberoi Realty soared in the range of 32-54 per cent during the period.

What’s driving real estate stocks? Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that its real estate coverage universe reported 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) pre-sales growth in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), led by a 7x jump for Oberoi Realty with its stellar foray in NCR. Excluding Oberoi Realty, MOFSL’s coverage posted 3 per cent YoY growth, which was on expected lines, despite no major launches. “For our coverage, 2QFY27 pre-sales at ₹42,800 crore were the third highest quarterly performance in any year despite Q2 being seasonally weak. This was broadly driven by strong sustenance sales, which highlights the underlying demand strength,” analysts at MOFSL said.

Balance sheet of the sector remains healthy, with net debt (ex-Lotus Developers) declining by ₹1,400 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (down by 76 per cent after FY17). Companies have broadly maintained their FY27 guidance, and analysts at MOFSL expect DLF, Prestige Estates Projects, Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises and Lodha Developers to outperform peers in H2FY27. Valuations are comfortable, with larger developers trading closer to net asset value (NAV) and most small-medium companies trading at 20-65 per cent discount to the residential NAV, the brokerage firm said. Meanwhile, analysts at Axis Securities remain constructive on the Real Estate sector, with H2FY27 expected to benefit from an expanded project launch pipeline and continued geographical diversification. The strong response to Oberoi Realty's first NCR project, alongside healthy demand across Prestige's Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai markets, reinforces the resilience of premium housing demand.