Realty index up 43% from 2026 low, turns positive YTD; what lies ahead?

(Source: Axis Securities)

Having said that, the recent chart pattern, wherein the index closed above its previous month's high, and is seen sustaining above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages, suggests a likely short- to medium-term uptrend, said Axis Securities in its monthly report.Analysts at the brokerage firm reckon that minor corrections toward the supply zone should be viewed as accumulation opportunity for investors. Adding that, the monthly strength indicator (RSI) is in positive terrain, quoting above the reference line, which signals rising strength in the short-term timeframe.To conclude, even as the brokerage firm notes that Realty index is in a downtrend on the monthly time-frame; the short-term time-frames such as the daily and weekly charts suggests at a likely positive bias in the near-term.As a trading strategy, Axis Securities reckons that as long as the BSE Realty index holds above 6,600 on a weekly closing basis, the index can potentially rally to 6,900 - 7,300 - 7,500 levels in the coming months. On the downside, the brokerage sees crucial support around 6,200 - 6,000 - 5,800 levels, which can be considered as an accumulation zone.Among individual stocks, Axis Securities flag Prestige Estates, The Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties as bullish stocks; and has a 'Neutral' view on Sobha, Brigade Enterprises, Sunteck Realty, Lodha Developers, DLF and Embassy Developments.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.