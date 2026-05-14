BSE jumps 4% to cross ₹4,000 mark, hits all-time high; buy, sell or hold?

BSE share price today: BSE shares surged around 4.5 per cent on Thursday to cross the ₹4,000 mark and also hit a record high. The stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹3,922.30 and climbed to a high of ₹4,060.50.

BSE shares have significantly outperformed the broader market in recent times. In the last one month, the stock has rallied 22 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has remained flat. So far in 2026, BSE shares have recorded a gain of 53 per cent, in comparison to the 9.1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index. BSE's outperformance has been striking in one year as well. The counter has zoomed 65 per cent, whereas the benchmark index has slipped 3.6 per cent during the same period.

Following the announcement of its Q4FY26 results on May 7, BSE shares advanced on three out of five trading days, gaining 6 per cent overall. As of 2 PM today, BSE shares were trading firmly in the green to quote near the day's high at ₹4,061. A total of 5.1 million equities changed hands around the same time, up from the previous session's total traded quantity of 3.2 million. BSE Q4 result For the March 2026 quarter, the stock exchange reported a 61 per cent Y-o-Y jump in consolidated net profit to ₹795.47 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹493.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue during the reporting quarter stood at ₹1,630 crore, up from ₹926.38 crore in the year-ago period. BSE also said that it recorded its highest-ever performance in its 150-year history in FY26, with revenue rising 59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,148 crore from ₹3,236 crore in the preceding fiscal year (FY25). The exchange said that its equity derivatives segment posted strong growth in FY26, with revenue more than doubling to ₹3,134 crore, aided by a rise in average daily premium turnover to ₹19,522 crore from ₹8,977 crore in the previous financial year. For the entire 2025-26, the bourse's net profit jumped 88 per cent to ₹2,487 crore as against ₹1,322 crore in FY25.

Commenting on BSE's recent performance, independent analyst Deepak Jasani said that BSE delivered a strong quarter performance in the March quarter, with a rise in cash volumes in recent months. This trend may continue in the coming quarters, supporting earnings visibility. "Going by the way markets have behaved over the last one or two months, with cash volumes starting to rise, it seems the numbers will even grow stronger. We are on a good wicket as far as revenues and profits are concerned," he said. Deepak added that the developments around the NSE listing are also keeping BSE buzzing in trades. He added that the BSE stock price may start topping out close to the listing of NSE. Commenting on BSE's recent performance, independent analyst Deepak Jasani said that BSE delivered a strong quarter performance in the March quarter, with a rise in cash volumes in recent months. This trend may continue in the coming quarters, supporting earnings visibility.

"Secondly, the NSE listing is expected to happen soon. Around the NSE listing, the BSE stock price may start topping out. BSE’s valuation in terms of PE is higher than NSE’s. Investors will be expecting a strong NSE listing, and this may continue supporting BSE’s stock price in the near term. That said, around the NSE listing event, BSE could see some topping out from current levels," he said. BSE stock: Buy, sell or hold? Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that since its listing, BSE shares have delivered a remarkable outperformance. Over the last five years, the stock has surged nearly 13x from its Covid lows of around ₹30 (post bonus adjustment). From a technical perspective, BSE's long-term structure remains firmly positive. The stock continues to trade well above its 20-day moving average, indicating sustained strength in the primary trend. The momentum continued today as the stock crossed the ₹4,000 mark to hit a fresh all-time high. However, on lower time-frame charts, the rally appears overstretched in the near term following the sharp run-up witnessed over the past few weeks, he said. "Long-term investors may continue to hold the stock, as the broader trend remains constructive. However, fresh buying at current levels can be avoided. Any corrective decline towards the ₹3,800–₹3,600 zone could offer a better accumulation opportunity for investors," the analyst added.