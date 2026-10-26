BSE share price rallies 4%; Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'Buy'

Share price of BSE surged 4 per cent to ₹3,369 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intraday deals after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ with a target price of ₹4,000 per share.

MOFSL upgrades BSE to ‘Buy’

“BSE’s notional average daily turnover (ADTO) for year-to-date financial year 2026-2027 (YTDFY27) stands at ₹213 trillion and the brokerage firm expects FY27 ADTO to be ₹216 trillion, aided by volume normalization following December 2026. Heightened volatility during that period may lead to a further upgrade to our volume estimates,” MOFSL said in the company update.

BSE’s futures & options (F&O) notional ADTO surged 85 per cent in October 2026 month-to-date (MTD) vs. the post-closing auction session (CAS) reset in August 2026 (-34 per cent month-on-month (MoM)). With the partial CAS reversal effective December 7, 2026, the recovery has a regulatory catalyst beyond the current volatility-led spike. Analysts at MOFSL expect FY27 ADTO of ₹216 trillion (+16 per cent YoY), with upside potential if the recovery sustains.