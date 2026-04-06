BSE jumps 4% on heavy volumes; HDFC Sec raises target, sees 16% upside

BSE share price target: Share price of BSE Ltd gained nearly 4 per cent in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The counter opened on a flat note at ₹2,851.40 and went on to make a high of ₹2,966.

As of 2:45 PM, BSE shares were trading close to the day's high at ₹2,969. Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 4.7 million shares of the company changing hands on the stock exchanges — significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 3.4 million shares.

Today's buying in the counter came after brokerage firm HDFC Securities, in a recent report, maintained an Add rating on BSE and raised its target price to ₹3,450 from ₹3,310. The target price implies an upside of 16 per cent from the CMP.

HDFC Securities said that the equity derivatives segment has successfully navigated a period of regulatory changes and emerged stronger. Over the past 18 months, despite challenges, trading activity stayed resilient. The notional average daily turnover (ADTV) has increased by around 5 per cent, while options premium ADTV has surged by approximately 8 per cent. The brokerage said that BSE has benefited from this transition, steadily gaining market share despite the shift in expiry from Tuesday to Thursday in September 2025. BSE's "notional market share increased from ~38 per cent in September 2025 to ~44 per cent in March 2026, while options premium share rose from 24.4 per cent to 26.1 per cent," the brokerage said.

As per HDFC Securities, the recent RBI regulation on the use of bank guarantees (which will come into force from July 1, 2026), could, however, impact trading activity, as ~35 per cent of industry margins are backed by FD and bank guarantees. As per the brokerage's estimate, the new regulation may impact the derivatives volumes by about 8–10 per cent. In Q4FY26, the brokerage expects BSE to report total revenue of ₹15.74 billion, up 27 per cent Q-o-Q and 86 per cent Y-o-Y. It expects PAT to increase by 29 per cent Q-o-Q and 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.74 billion. Ebitda margin for the quarter is expected to be at 68 per cent, which is an expansion of 548bps Q-o-Q.