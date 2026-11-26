HDFC Securities upgrades BSE stock to 'Buy'; sets TP at ₹4,450

James, however, does not foresee a sustained rise beyond the above mentioned levels, as he flags that several resistances are lined up ahead, with oscillators less convincing toward a directional upside right away.That said, the analyst reckons that the stock may display a favourable bias as long as it holds ₹3,836 (the 10-day SMA) on a closing basis.Analysts at HDFC Securities have upgraded the BSE stock from an 'Add' rating to 'Buy' with a target price (TP) of ₹4,450 (₹4,180 earlier), rolling forward to 40x Dec-28E core EPS plus net cash ex-SGF and the CDSL stake.The brokerage says the upgrade is led by volume recovery, supportive regulation (CAS 2.0), continued (albeit slower) options market share gains, a lower Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) requirement and BSE's ability to grow faster than the industry.Analysts add that the current estimates do not factor in upside from cash market share gains, an index options price hike, co-location monetization, or the scaling up of index futures and stock futures and options segments.Following Q2FY27 earnings, the brokerage estimates 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue. The EPS estimates are now 13.3/11.7/12.1 per cent above Sep estimates, reflecting the faster-than-expected recovery."We value BSE at 40x Dec-28E core EPS of ₹105.5, add net cash ex-SGF of ₹118/share and the CDSL stake at ₹95/share to arrive at a TP of ₹4,450. The stock is trading at 43.9/37.7x FY27/28E EPS, and trades at ~5 per cent discount to NSE," said HDFC Securities in its report.Meanwhile, the NSE share price trades at record high levels at ₹2,400 on Wednesday, rallying over 46 per cent from its post-listing low of ₹1,640 hit on October 23. In the same period, the BSE share price gained 21.9 per cent.