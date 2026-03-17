BSE share price up more than 10% in March so far; what's driving the rally?

BSE share price target: BSE shares were in an uptrend today amid firm buying across the capital market space, supported by strong volumes and positive developments surrounding the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) upcoming IPO.

BSE stock opened 1 per cent higher at ₹2,890 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹2,974, representing a gain of nearly 4 per cent. As of 1PM, BSE shares were trading near the day’s high at ₹2,973.

The momentum was backed by a strong trading activity, with around 4.2 million shares changing hands, close to the previous session’s total traded volume of 4.3 million, according to the NSE data.

BSE also emerged as one of the top gainers within the Nifty Capital Markets index, which advanced 2 per cent during the session. Why BSE shares are rising According to Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental retail research, SBI Securities, BSE's options premium turnover has jumped consistently despite the regulatory interventions to check the rising participations in the F&O. “BSE's average daily premium turnover data shows that its market share was around 19-20 per cent in April last year. Since then, it has steadily increased. As per the latest data, BSE’s market share reached 30 per cent in January, up from 27.7 per cent in December 2025 and 25.69 per cent in November 2025. Over the last three months leading up to January, we have seen a consistent rise in BSE’s market share on a premium turnover basis," he said.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 590 pts, Nifty near 23,600; India VIX falls 8% "Importantly, this growth has come despite the change in expiry days. Earlier, NSE expiry was on Thursday and BSE on Tuesday, and then this was swapped. There were expectations that this shift could negatively impact BSE’s volumes and market share, but that hasn’t been the case," he said. BSE average daily premium market share data Agrawal further said that the second factor that is at play could be the NSE IPO. "But BSE appears to be trading at a premium relative to NSE, so theoretically, the impact could have been the other way around."

Notably, the NSE, after receiving SEBI's NoC for IPO, has appointed a record 20 bankers to manage its public issue, which in turn has made investors positive on the BSE. The Street is expecting that the NSE IPO will unlock value for listed rival BSE Ltd and lead to a re-rating. ALSO READ: Top Loser | Top Gainer | MCX outperforms market BSE stock price target Aakash Shah, research analyst at Choice Broking, said that the Street is probably anticipating a re-rating. On the technical front, he added that BSE has been gradually trending higher after forming a base in recent months and is now nearing a key resistance level. The stock is trading above all major moving averages, indicating a strong bullish structure.

“A decisive breakout above ₹3,000 will trigger further upside toward ₹3,200 on an immediate basis. The counter has support placed near ₹2,800–2,820, which should act as a key demand zone,” he said. BSE shares have significantly outperformed markets over the past year, delivering returns of 110 per cent compared with a 4.5 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. In March so far, BSE shares have jumped more than 10 per cent, whereas the Nifty 50 has declined over 6 per cent in the same period. ALSO READ: Silver ETFs gain up to 6% as West Asia tensions stretch into third week Meanwhile, NSE, the country’s largest stock exchange, is likely to target a valuation of ₹6 trillion to ₹7 trillion ($65 billion to $75 billion) in its upcoming IPO, which could place it among India’s most valuable listed companies. NSE is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI within the next four to six weeks, according to a Business Standard report.