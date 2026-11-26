BSE share price target: Ltd shares traded higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, tracking firm momentum across exchange stocks. BSE Ltd shares traded higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, tracking firm momentum across exchange stocks.

The stock opened 1 per cent higher at ₹3,812 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high and four-month high of ₹3,898, up 3.26 per cent.

As of 10 AM, BSE shares were trading at ₹3,888.50, up 3.05 per cent. Nearly 1.5 million shares had changed hands on the exchange.

BSE share price target

Today's gains in BSE came after HDFC Securities upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add’ and raised its target price to ₹4,450 from ₹4,180. The target price implies an upside of 18 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,775.20.

BSE shares have gained 16 per cent over the past month, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has risen 13.5 per cent during the period. In 2026 so far, the stock has surged 48 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has declined 1.2 per cent. Volume recovery prompts HDFC Sec to upgrade BSE HDFC Securities said that its upgrade on BSE Ltd is led by volume recovery, supportive regulation (CAS 2.0), continued options market share gains, a lower Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) requirement and BSE’s ability to grow faster than the industry. According to HDFC Securities, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) dislocation has proved short-lived. When CAS went live in August, uncertainty over the expiry-day settlement price pushed option writers to the sidelines, and industry options premium ADTV fell to the lowest level in over a year.

However, premium ADTV rebounded 42 per cent M-o-M to ₹1,060 billion in October after the regulatory changes under CAS 2.0, 13 per cent above the pre-CAS Q1FY27 average, and notional ADTV recovered 31 per cent M-o-M to ₹507 trillion. BSE led the rebound, as it had led the decline. Its premium ADTV rose 53 per cent M-o-M to ₹355 billion, 20 per cent above its Q1FY27 average, lifting notional/premium market share to 48.7/33.5 per cent (46.8/32 per cent in Q2FY27). The brokerage expects the recovery in trading volumes, regulatory changes and further market share gains in the options segment to support BSE’s growth.

Following Q2FY27, HDFC Securities has built Q3FY27E revenue of ₹17.5 billion, up 22 per cent Q-o-Q, on the volume recovery. FY27/28/29E revenue may rise 0.7/1.2/1.1 per cent on higher industry premium ADTV, and Ebitda margin by ~45-55 bps to 69.2/70.3/70.7 per cent. The brokerage said that its EPS estimates are now 13.3/11.7/12.1 per cent, above September estimates, reflecting the faster-than-expected recovery. BSE trades at 5% discount to NSE The brokerage added that at 43.9/37.7x FY27/28E EPS, BSE trades at around a 5 per cent discount to NSE. F&O volumes key monitorable: Analyst Meanwhile, shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained around 3.5 per cent to hit a fresh high of ₹2,400. Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also rallied nearly 4 per cent to trade at ₹3,704.

Sunny Agrawal, head, fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that revival in F&O trading volumes has contributed to the rally in BSE and NSE. MCX, he said, is rallying on account of a moderate reversal in gold/silver prices, which sentimentally augurs well for the stock in the short term. "In the medium to long term, for the 3 exchanges, F&O volumes will be the key monitorable," he said. BSE stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after correcting over 30 per cent from its all-time high of ₹4,446, BSE Ltd found strong support around ₹3,040, near its previous swing highs. Since then, the stock has been witnessing a gradual recovery. In today's session, the stock hit a four-month high as it crossed the 50-DMA above the 200-DMA and formed a Golden Crossover. This indicates a positive shift in the long-term trend.