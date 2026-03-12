BSE SME stock Sunita Tools zooms 76% in 5 weeks; hits all-time high

Sunita Tools share price today

Shares of Sunita Tools were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,075.20, also its all-time high on Thursday at 01:45 PM; in an otherwise weak market. Around 63,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders of 10,750 shares on the BSE, the exchange data shows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.36 per cent at 76,583.

Meanwhile, in the past five weeks, the stock price of the SME company has zoomed 76 per cent from a level of ₹611.95 on February 5, 2026.

The BSE SME IPO index is designed to measure the performance of the small and medium enterprises (SME) listed on the BSE SME platform after the completion of their initial public offering ( IPO ).

In a separate filing, Sunita Tools on March 9, informed that the company received 100 per cent advance payment pursuant to an interim sales agreement for the supply of NATO specification and standard 155mm M107 artillery shells prototype consignment. ALSO READ: QSR stocks in a soup on LPG shortage: Don't sell in a panic, say analysts Under the said agreement, the company is required to supply the prototype NATO standard shells as the first lot, against which the advance payment has been received. This development marks an important step in the execution of the company’s defence manufacturing initiatives and reflects continued progress in the supply process under the agreement, the company said.