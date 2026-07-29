BSE stock in oversold zone for first-time in 11 months; key levels to track

BSE Q1 results expectations

"The RSI remains in a declining trajectory, signalling strengthening bearish momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX) has started to edge higher, indicating that the prevailing downtrend is gaining strength. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line is trading below both the signal line and the zero line, further reinforcing the negative bias," Shah explains.Going forward, the analyst reckons that the 100-day EMA zone of ₹3,580–₹3,600 is expected to act as strong resistance. As long as the stock remains below this zone, the bearish outlook is likely to persist, the analyst adds.On the downside, Shah expects the ₹3,420–₹3,400 zone to serve as the immediate support. He cautions that a decisive breach below this support could trigger a fresh round of selling pressure, leading to an extension of the on-going downtrend.BSE is scheduled to announce its Q1 results on August 4, 2026.Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities expects the stock exchange to report Revenue/ Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)/ Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹1,565 crore/ ₹1,132 crore/ ₹843 crore, implying a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 63 per cent/ 81 per cent/ 57 per cent, respectively.The analyst expects Q1 revenue growth to be primarily driven by transaction revenue growth underpinned by higher cash and derivatives volumes. Revenue from corporate services to improve on a QoQ basis, driven by higher listings. Improved operational efficiency to further drive margins expansion sequentially. Futures & Options (F&O) notional market share improved to ~49 per cent+ (46 per cent in 4QFY26) while options premium turnover market share rose over 34 per cent, Agrawal said."Cash market activity remained resilient during 1Q. However, F&O activity softened in 1QFY27, with notional Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) below 4QFY26 levels (down 6 per cent in Apr'26; flat in May & Jun). Options premium ADTO also moderated, falling to Feb'26 levels in Apr & May before further weakening in Jun'26," the analyst highlighted.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.