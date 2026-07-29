BSE stock in oversold zone for first-time in 11 months; key levels to track

BSE stock hits oversold zone on charts
BSE stock witnessed a sharp 22.4 per cent fall from its record high of ₹4,446.80 hit on May 27, 2026 to a low of ₹3,451.10 on July 28 (yesterday). In the process, the stock hit the oversold zone on the charts for the first-time in the last 11 months.
According to the BSE
stock daily chart, one of the key momentum oscillator - the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below the 30-mark on Tuesday, for the first-time since August 29, 2025.
In technical terms, the RSI indicator helps measure the speed and magnitude of changes in share prices over a defined period. The RSI oscillator moves between 0-100, and determines overbought/ oversold conditions on the chart. In general, a reading below 30 is considered oversold, and above 70 overbought. ALSO READ | Sun Pharma: Bajaj Broking recommends 'Buy'; flags 4 positive cues on charts
According to the BSE daily chart, the RSI indicator hit a low of 29.14 on Tuesday. Previously on August 29, 2025, the reading dropped to 27.89. After that, the RSI reading was always above 30; it reached a high of 81.76 on May 26, 2026 - a day before the stock registered its life-time high.
On Wednesday, the BSE stock rallied 2.8 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹3,555 amid a rally in the broader market. Analysts, however, caution against entering the stock at current levels due to a weak set-up on the technical charts.
Technical outlook on BSE stock
Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical & Derivatives Research at SBI Securities highlights that since hitting a high of ₹4,447, the BSE stock has formed a lower-highs and lower-lows structure, indicating a sustained downtrend.
The analyst adds that the stock trades below its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), reflecting a weak price structure with negative cues from key momentum oscillators.
"The RSI remains in a declining trajectory, signalling strengthening bearish momentum. The Average Directional Index (ADX) has started to edge higher, indicating that the prevailing downtrend is gaining strength. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) line is trading below both the signal line and the zero line, further reinforcing the negative bias," Shah explains. ALSO READ | Nifty50 spends 100 trading days below 200-DMA, longest in a decade
Going forward, the analyst reckons that the 100-day EMA zone of ₹3,580–₹3,600 is expected to act as strong resistance. As long as the stock remains below this zone, the bearish outlook is likely to persist, the analyst adds.
On the downside, Shah expects the ₹3,420–₹3,400 zone to serve as the immediate support. He cautions that a decisive breach below this support could trigger a fresh round of selling pressure, leading to an extension of the on-going downtrend.
BSE Q1 results expectations
BSE is scheduled to announce its Q1 results on August 4, 2026.
Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities expects the stock exchange to report Revenue/ Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)/ Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹1,565 crore/ ₹1,132 crore/ ₹843 crore, implying a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 63 per cent/ 81 per cent/ 57 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ | TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mah: Which IT stock is worth your portfolio?
The analyst expects Q1 revenue growth to be primarily driven by transaction revenue growth underpinned by higher cash and derivatives volumes. Revenue from corporate services to improve on a QoQ basis, driven by higher listings. Improved operational efficiency to further drive margins expansion sequentially. Futures & Options (F&O) notional market share improved to ~49 per cent+ (46 per cent in 4QFY26) while options premium turnover market share rose over 34 per cent, Agrawal said.
"Cash market activity remained resilient during 1Q. However, F&O activity softened in 1QFY27, with notional Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) below 4QFY26 levels (down 6 per cent in Apr'26; flat in May & Jun). Options premium ADTO also moderated, falling to Feb'26 levels in Apr & May before further weakening in Jun'26," the analyst highlighted.
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