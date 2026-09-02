BSE Utilities index up 1%; JSW Energy, Torrent, Tata Power rally up to 4%

BSE Utilities index movement

Shares of utilities companies were top outperformers in an otherwise weak market with the BSE Utilities index gaining over 1 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals. The outperformance was led by a strong run-up of up to 4 per cent in the stock prices of JSW Energy, Torrent Power and Tata Power.

Among other stocks from the utilities index, EMS surged 10 per cent on the back of over a 10-fold jump in trading volume. A combined 7.9 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The market price of Gujarat Industries Power Company hit a 52-week high of ₹208, soaring 4 per cent in intra-day deals. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power from Adani Group were up 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

At 01:17 PM on Wednesday, the BSE Utilities index was the top gainer among sectoral indices up 1.2 per cent, compared to a 0.65 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. However, currently Utilities index trades 15 per cent lower from its 52-week high of 6,419.58 touched on April 29, 2026. India’s power consumption rose 12.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 169.01 billion units (BU) in August, up from 149.76 BU in August 2025, driven by high humidity and increased usage of cooling appliances such as air conditioners. Why did EMS’ stock price spurt 10% on huge volume? EMS achieved Lowest Bidder (L-1) status for a domestic project valued at approximately ₹218.6 crore (including GST), awarded by the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan.

The project entails sewerage and septage management work including setting up sewage systems with Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), as well as the laying, jointing, testing, and commissioning of infrastructure across six Urban Local Bodies in the districts of Ganganagar, Hanuman Nagar, and Churu. Set to be executed within an 18-month timeframe, the contract also encompasses a one-year defect liability period alongside 10 years of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services. Power Sector Outlook India’s electricity sector is one of the most diversified in the world. India’s power generation sources range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, nuclear and hydro power to viable unconventional sources such as wind, solar, agricultural and household waste.

The power sector plays a vital role in shaping the nation’s infrastructure, fuelling economic progress, and improving the standard of living. The Indian power industry witnessed a significant transformation, transitioning from a power deficit scenario to achieving surplus capacity through the integration of a unified national grid, enhanced distribution networks, and universal household electrification, EMS said in its FY26 annual report. Driven by population growth, increasing electrification, and rising per capita electricity consumption, the nation’s energy demand is on a continuous upward trajectory. By 2031-32, India is committed to surpassing 500 GW of nonfossil fuel-based installed capacity, underscoring its focus on creating a resilient and sustainable power ecosystem. (Source: IBEF.org), the company said.

Jefferies view on Utilities sector Analysts at Jefferies believe the private sector will see a higher earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) versus public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the next decade. Sixty-three per cent of India’s incremental power capacity addition over FY26-30E should come from the private sector which will be largely renewable (RE) driven. The brokerage firm estimates a 6 per cent power demand CAGR over FY26-30E and private sector generation rising at 9 per cent. Analysts remain constructive on the sector with JSW Energy and Adani Energy as their top private sector picks. Jefferies estimates India’s installed power capacity will rise 1.4x to 724 GW by FY30E versus FY26. Seventy-six per cent of the incremental 191 GW addition will be RE, 18 per cent thermal and 6 per cent hydro. Private sector should account for 72 per cent of the incremental RE and 50 per cent of thermal addition.