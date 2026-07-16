Bulk deal impact: Bectors Food zooms 17% as Abakkus Investment buys stake

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares surged 17 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after Abakkus Investment Managers bought a stake in the FMCG company through a bulk deal.

The stock opened 7 per cent higher at ₹182.01 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹197.50.

As of 1:15 PM, the shares were holding on to their gains to trade 13 per cent higher at ₹191.19. Trading volumes saw a sharp spike as more than 56 million shares changed hands, compared with the previous session's total volume of six million, according to NSE data. Abakkus Investment buys stake

Today's rally came after Abakkus Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, owned by ace investor Sunil Singhania, acquired 29,39,588 shares of the company through a bulk deal on July 15. The transaction took place at an average price of ₹168.97 per share, data showed. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities mainly deals in bakery products. It is a is a strategic supplier for the US-based retail giant Walmart. It serves as a prominent white-label partner for Walmart. As per NSE data, Bectors Food shares have underperformed the markets in 2026 so fat. The stock has corrected 24 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has slipped nearly 8 per cent in the period. In one year, the counter has dived 37 per cent versus a 4.4 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty index.