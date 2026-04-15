Bulls are back: Sensex adds 1400 pts intraday; Nifty at 24,200; key reasons

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound on Wednesday, April 15, amid optimism over the resumption of the US-Iran peace talks.

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,981 levels, up by 1,133.5 points or 1.47 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 gained 321.15 points or 1.35 per cent to open at 24,163.8 levels.

At the time of writing, the BSE Sensex was quoting at 78,089.77 levels, up 1242.20 points or 1.62 per cent, and Nifty50 was at 24,223.60 levels, up 380.95 points or 1.6 per cent.

All the major sectors witnessed a rebound from their respective lows and were trading in green. The Nifty IT index rose 3.10 per cent, followed by Metal, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables, up over 2 per cent each. Among others, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Media, Realty, Oil & Gas, and Chemical gained over 1 per cent each.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.92 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 1.83 per cent. All the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in green. IndiGo, Infosys, Eternal, TCS, HCL Tech, and Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers. Meanwhile, India VIX slipped to the 18.85 levels, down by more than 8 per cent, signalling easing volatility and positive market sentiment. Today's buying raised investors' wealth around ₹9.4 trillion, increasing market capitalisation of all the BSE-listed companies to ₹457.87 trillion from Monday's all-India market capitalisation of ₹448.47 trillion. Here's why markets are rising today: Optimism over renewed US-Iran talks: US President Donald Trump hinted at a second round of US-Iran discussions within two days, possibly in Pakistan, to help reduce tensions in the Middle East.

"Hopes of resumption of US-Iran talks, Israel-Lebanon talks and a crash in Brent crude by $10 dollars in two days augur well for the market in the near-term. The resilience of markets worldwide, despite the IMF’s warning about a global recession if the conflict prolongs, is an indication that the market is discounting an end to the conflict soon," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments. Crude oil drops below $100: Amid hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran war, crude oil prices witnessed a sharp correction from the recent highs. Last checked, the global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.43 per cent at $95.20 per barrel, and US WTI crude fell 0.24 per cent to $91.03 per barrel.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said Brent crude oil prices have softened and are currently trading in the $90-96 per barrel range, which is supportive for India as a major oil importer. "Lower oil prices are expected to ease imported inflation pressures, reduce input costs across key sectors such as autos, aviation, chemicals, logistics and fertilisers, and provide support to the current account outlook," he said. Ponmudi added that while markets are responding favourably to easing geopolitical tensions and lower crude prices, developments remain at an early stage. Upbeat global cues: Asian markets were trading higher on Wednesday, following overnight gains in US stocks, amid hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and lower crude prices. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up 2.85 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 1 per cent each.