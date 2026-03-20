Bulls fight back: Sensex up 1100 pts intraday, Nifty at 23,300; key reasons

Sensex Rising Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded on Friday after facing a massive drubbing in the previous session, driven by mild cooling in crude oil prices amid hope of de-escalation in West Asia. Sensex rose 1,080 points to hit an intraday high of 75,286.39 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped 343 points to 23,002.15 levels. As trade progressed, the Sensex gave up some of the gain and traded 745 points, or 1 per cent, higher at 74,952.56 levels. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index was up by 260.5 points, or 1.13 per cent, to quote at 23,262.55 levels. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded on Friday after facing a massive drubbing in the previous session, driven by mild cooling in crude oil prices amid hope of de-escalation in West Asia. Sensex rose 1,080 points to hit an intraday high of 75,286.39 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 jumped 343 points to 23,002.15 levels.

Sectorally, all the indices traded firmly in the green, with the Nifty PSU Bank gaining 3.5 per cent, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty IT. The Nifty Bank index was up 701.60 or 1.31 per cent at 54,151. Barring HDFC Bank, all the remaining 14 constituents of the index traded higher. Earlier on Thursday, the selling pressure had pushed Bank Nifty to hit 11-month lows. The broader markets also remained buoyant, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 1.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. India VIX slipped 3 per cent, but remained elevated above 22, indicating heightened expectations of near-term volatility.

Today's gains added more than ₹7 trillion to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE. As per exchange data, the all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹433.10 trillion, up from the previous day's total m-cap of ₹425.77 trillion. Here's why markets are rising today: Easing crude oil prices: fell after the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, in a joint statement, affirmed their readiness to help ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices fell after the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, in a joint statement, affirmed their readiness to help ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. As of 11:20 AM, Brent crude was priced at $107.48 per barrel, down 1.17 per cent, while WTI crude stood at $93.93, down 1.62 per cent. This follows a sharp spike in Brent to $119.13 per barrel on Thursday, following attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: OMC stocks rally on softer crude; HPCL, IOC, BPCL shares gain up to 5% Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said global markets continue to remain volatile, reacting to fluctuations in crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty. However, a modest cooling in crude prices has provided short-term relief to sentiment. "Domestically, the market remains highly event-driven, with direction largely dependent on crude oil movement, geopolitical developments, FII flows, and currency trends. Volatility is expected to stay elevated in the near term," he added. Hopes of de-escalation in West Asia war: On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is supporting US efforts to reopen the Strait, would not strike Iranian oil and gas targets again, and that the war could end sooner than expected.

Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said Netanyahu's "verge of victory" remarks lifted risk assets as markets priced in a shorter conflict - though volatility persisted, with reports of renewed Iranian missile launches emerging even as he spoke. "This has reduced the extreme risk premium in oil and is also reflected in gold prices, which are heading toward one of their sharpest weekly declines, suggesting that expectations of aggressive rate cuts are fading," Ponmodi said. Buying in PSU bank stocks: The Nifty PSU (public sector undertaking) Bank index rose over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of 8,731.45 after a sharp rally in frontline stocks.

ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index soars over 3%; Canara, UBI, BOI rally up to 5% All 12 index constituents traded higher, led by Maharashtra Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India, each gaining over 4 per cent. The remaining banks, including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, and State Bank of India, rose in the range of 2-4 per cent. Technical View ALSO READ: Nifty Metal gains 3%; Tata Steel, JSW, LloydsME jump up to 7%: Here's why According to Ponmudi, the Nifty 50 has opened on a marginally positive note, trading above the 23,200 level with a mildly constructive undertone in early trade. However, the index is facing immediate resistance in the 23,300–23,400 zone, which remains a critical hurdle for further upside. A sustained move above this resistance band is essential to extend the recovery toward 23,600–23,750, where selling pressure is likely to re-emerge.