Bulls fight back as Sensex zooms 900 pts; Nifty above 24k; m-cap up ₹5 trn

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rebounded today, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets. As of 2 PM, the BSE Sensex index traded 850 points, or 1.11 per cent higher at 77,480. Similarly, the NSE Nifty index was up 260 points, or 1.10 per cent, at 24,036.

During the day, the BSE benchmark made an intraday high of 77,547.89, up 916.24 points, or 1.2 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 273 points, or 1.1 per cent, to hit a high of 24,048.20.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in the green, barring Nifty IT. The Nifty Auto index was the top gainer, rallying nearly 3 per cent. The Nifty Bank index surged 1,165 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 55,965. The Nifty IT index was the worst-performing sector as it cracked more than 2 per cent.

The broader markets also remained resilient, with the Nifty Midcap 100 advancing 1.4 per cent, while the Smallcap 100 index soared 1.8 per cent. Today's rally added more than ₹5 trillion to the total market capitalisation of all the BSE-listed companies. At last check, the all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹450.1 trillion versus the previous day's m-cap of ₹444.35 trillion. Sensex, Nifty rally: Key reasons Optimism ahead of US-Iran talks: Investors are closely tracking upcoming US-Iran talks in Pakistan this weekend, where both sides are expected to meet to strengthen the two-week ceasefire deal. This comes after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week temporary ceasefire. However, tensions remain high in the region, with reports of drone attacks in Kuwait and Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the temporary US-Iran ceasefire appears to be acting more as a stabilising influence on sentiment than a decisive catalyst. "Investors largely view it as a pause rather than a resolution, which is reflected in the absence of aggressive buying and a preference for lighter, more tactical positioning," he said. Crude oil stays below $100: On Friday, oil prices traded slightly higher but remained below the key $100 per barrel level. Last check, Brent crude was hovering around $97.75, up 1.91 per cent, while WTI crude stood near $99.8, up by 1.96 per cent. ALSO READ: U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Oil Gains and Ceasefire Optimism; S&P 500 Nears Record On Friday, oil prices traded slightly higher but remained below the key $100 per barrel level. Last check, Brent crude was hovering around $97.75, up 1.91 per cent, while WTI crude stood near $99.8, up by 1.96 per cent.

Crude had surpassed the $100 mark in March following the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing US-Iran war. It largely stayed above that level for most of the period since. However, the price witnessed a correction after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal. According to Ponmudi, a sustained move above the $100 level could strengthen momentum, with potential upside toward $105–$107. "Conversely, a break below $93 may lead to further downside toward $90–$88, with stronger support seen near $85. Crude oil remains highly sensitive to developments on the geopolitical front, with prices likely to react sharply to any new headlines," he added.

Buying in banking, financial stocks: Heavy buying activity was observed in banking and financial services stocks, which in turn lifted the overall market sentiment. The Nifty Bank index surged over 2 per cent, with all 14 of its constituents trading firmly in the green. Among the top gainers, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) advanced more than 2 per cent each, while HDFC Bank gained 1.3 per cent. The Nifty Financial Services index also witnessed strong momentum, rising about 1.5 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 700 pts; Nifty below 24,000; SMIDs outperform; IT falls Heavy buying activity was observed in banking and financial services stocks, which in turn lifted the overall market sentiment. The Nifty Bank index surged over 2 per cent, with all 14 of its constituents trading firmly in the green. Among the top gainers, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) advanced more than 2 per cent each, while HDFC Bank gained 1.3 per cent. The Nifty Financial Services index also witnessed strong momentum, rising about 1.5 per cent.

Rupee strengthens: At last check, the rupee appreciated 0.2 per cent to 92.61 against the US dollar. Amit Pabari, MD of CR Forex Advisors, said that the picture for the rupee appears to be changing and that he sees limited scope for further strength. USD-INR is likely to find a base in the 92.20 to 92.50 zone. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six global currencies, was at 98.69. Global markets rally: The rally was in line with gains in the Asian markets. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi was up 1.4 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index rallied 1.8 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher by 0.6 per cent each.