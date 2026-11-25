Sensex today, stock market today: Domestic equity markets staged a strong rally on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 advancing amid broad-based buying. The Domestic equity markets staged a strong rally on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 advancing amid broad-based buying. The Sensex surged more than 1,500 points, or 1.8 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 83,966. Similarly, the Nifty 50 rallied over 400 points, or 1.7 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 25,788.

On the sectoral front, the buying was broad-based, with the banking and financial services stocks leading the gains. The Nifty Financial Services index surged 2.4 per cent, while the Nifty Bank index climbed 1.9 per cent. Banking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank advanced more than 3 per cent each. The Nifty IT index also moved higher by 1.9 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Analysts said that the dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, AI trade unwinding, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost market sentiments, strongly supported by fundamentals. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, noted that "this month, so far, India has been the best-performing large market in the world." Stock market today, Sensex today rally: Key factors AI reverse trade: Analysts said that Indian equities advanced, even as a deepening tech rout swept through Asian markets. Cooling AI trade continues to lend support to the Indian IT by easing concerns over disruption to traditional services. Notably, Asian stocks tumbled as tech-led rally fizzled inthe US, with the region's chip-heavy markets bearing the brunt of ‌the selloff. South Korea's Kospi cracked 5.7 per cent, while Taiwan's TAIEX fell 7 per cent, as the two key barometers of the AI trade came under pressure. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3.3 per cent. Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq fell 1.5 per cent. Nvidia surrendered some ​of its gains after Jensen ​Huang's return as CEO earlier ??this week, falling 5.9 per cent, while Anthropic lost 6.5 per cent to below its IPO price.

According to a report by Deutsche Bank Research Institute, India's low correlation with other global indies is suddenly looking like a strength, helping to drive record inflows of foreign investment into Indian equities. FII activity: On Monday, FIIs bought shares worth Rs 5,457.28 crore. Analysts said that foreign investors have emerged as a major driver behind markets rally in the recent weeks, with net investments crossing the ₹1 trillion mark to reach ₹1.27 trillion in November so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow. "It is important to note that the vicious cycle of FII selling leading to rupee depreciation, triggering more FII selling, has turned into a virtuous cycle of FII buying leading to rupee appreciation triggering more FII buying," Vijayakumar said. The strong inflows in the month of November come after FIIs withdrew ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September.

Strong earnings: Brokerages have turned optimistic about corporate earnings after listed companies posted strong Q2 results. The combined adjusted net profit grew by 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y, the fastest growth in 12 quarters. Net sales grew 22.4 per cent, the highest in 16 quarters. Post this, Motilal Oswal Securities has raised its FY27 Nifty 50 EPS estimate to ₹1,243. Elara Capital expects EPS growth of 9.9 per cent, 17.1 per cent, and 14.5 per cent in 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29, respectively. According to HDFC Securities, this strong earnings delivery is extremely remarkable, given the uncertain economic environment due to global unrest and elevated crude oil prices. Aggregate YoY earnings growth in Q2FY27 has been the highest in the past three years after breaking out of the tight band of 2-12 per cent. Brokerages have turned optimistic about corporate earnings after listed companies posted strong Q2 results. The combined adjusted net profit grew by 30.4 per cent Y-o-Y, the fastest growth in 12 quarters. Net sales grew 22.4 per cent, the highest in 16 quarters. Post this, Motilal Oswal Securities has raised its FY27 Nifty 50 EPS estimate to ₹1,243. Elara Capital expects EPS growth of 9.9 per cent, 17.1 per cent, and 14.5 per cent in 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29, respectively. According to HDFC Securities, this strong earnings delivery is extremely remarkable, given the uncertain economic environment due to global unrest and elevated crude oil prices. Aggregate YoY earnings growth in Q2FY27 has been the highest in the past three years after breaking out of the tight band of 2-12 per cent. READ MORE

Oil prices fall: Oil prices fell modestly on Wednesday, paring some of the previous day's gains, as concerns over supply disruptions in West Asia were offset by rising supply and the prospect of a market surplus. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 per cent to $90.9 a barrel, while WTI crude slipped 0.6 per cent to $81.5. According to Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, President Donald Trump’s signal that talks with Iran could run through year-end reduced the immediate risk of renewed US strikes. "The price move suggests traders are betting on better supply availability and a more comfortable global balance into year-end and 2027. Middle Eastern supply also remains high." READ MORE