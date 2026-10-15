Oil prices ease: Oil prices fell more than $1 as investors weighed Strait of Hormuz supply risks against US moves to ease shipping costs. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 1.64 per cent at USD 104.3 per barrel in futures trade. WTI crude cracked 1.05 per cent to $94.09.

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Jatin Gedia, VP, technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies, said that if Nifty sustains above 22,550 and surpasses the immediate hurdle at 22,800 (the previous swing high), it could trigger a short-covering rally towards 23,000-23,150. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover and investors should use this pullback toward the neckline as a buying opportunity. Inability to surpass the 22,800 resistance zone could lead to more consolidation between 22,300 - 22,800.