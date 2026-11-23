Stock market today, Sensex today crash: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Monday amid a sharp sell-off in global markets and profit taking after a two-day rally. The 30-share Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower on Monday amid a sharp sell-off in global markets and profit taking after a two-day rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex made an intraday low of 82,725, down more than 1,126 points, or 1.3 per cent. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped over 350 points, or 1.3 per cent to touch a low of 25,440.

Analysts said that Indian equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with weak global cues weighing on sentiment after a sharp technology-led sell-off in US markets reignited concerns over AI valuations, global risk appetite and the sustainability of the recent rally.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that markets are witnessing heightened volatility across segments - equity, currency and metals. While globally equity markets are selling off led by an AI rout, India has been outperforming significantly led by fairly valued large-caps. "The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost the market sentiments, strongly supported by fundamentals," he said. As of 12:40 PM, the BSE Sensex index was down 996, or 1.19 per cent, at 82,923, while the 50-share Nifty traded 300 pois, or 1.17 per cent lower 25,499.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked more than 4 per cent to 18.02. This, Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said indicates increasing nervousness and uncertainty among market participants. Stock market crash today: Key reasons Profit booking: Today's sharp fall came after last week's positive momentum. Both the benchmark indices gained more than 2.5 per cent each in the previous week. Analysts said that the a profit booking after last week's rally has dragged the indices lower. Shrikant Chouhan, head – equity research, Kotak Neo, said that if the index falls below 25,500, sentiment could change, and it may see a quick intraday dip towards 25,350–25,200.

Banking stocks drag: The Nifty Bank index was the top drag today. The index fell more than 2 per cent, with 13 of the 14 constituents trading in the red. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell more than 2 per cent each. "Nifty Bank is likely to enter a phase of consolidation in the near term before resuming its broader uptrend. On the downside, the 63,500-63,400 zone is expected to act as a crucial support area. As long as the index sustains above this range, the underlying bullish structure is likely to remain intact," Sudeep said.

Nifty Metal under pressure: The Nifty Metal index remained under pressure for the second straight session today. The index cracked more than 3.5 per cent. APL Apollo Tubes was the top loser, crashing 20 per cent, followed by Tata Steel's 9 per cent decline. Last week's rally was led by banking stocks, with Nifty Bank surging 5.9 per cent (second straight week of outperformance), driven by strong performance from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. Technical view: According to SBI Securitis, Nifty has witnessed a sharp rally over the past few weeks, resulting in a significant gap between the index and its short-term moving averages. Additionally, the daily RSI is approaching the overbought zone under RSI range-shift principles. Therefore, the index may enter a phase of consolidation in the near term before resuming its broader uptrend.