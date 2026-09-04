ESDS Software share price: The shares of sovereign cloud & AI infrastructure company ESDS Software Solution listed at a solid premium of 76 per cent on Friday, September 4, beating market expectations.

ESDS Software's share price listed at ₹757 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the offer price of ₹429, a premium of 76.46 per cent. Meanwhile, on the BSE, the stock opened 73.96 per cent higher at ₹746.30.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said ESDS Software Solution listing surpassed the brokerage's bullish expectations. Ahead of the listing, ESDS Software Solution's grey market premium (GMP) was ₹244 or 56.88 per cent, suggesting a listing price of ₹673.

"Rising demand for cloud computing, data-centre infrastructure, cybersecurity and digitalisation in India provides a favourable structural growth opportunity for ESDS over the long term — supporting a constructive medium-to-long-term view even after this listing pop," she added. However, given the scale of the listing-day gain, some near-term profit-taking is likely as valuations have run ahead of fundamentals. Therefore, she advised existing allottees to consider booking partial profits at current levels and maintaining a stop-loss around ₹650–680 on the remaining holding. "Investors without allotment would be better served awaiting a pullback toward ₹600–650 before evaluating a fresh entry." ESDS Software Solution IPO details The company's initial public offer (IPO) was available for bidding from August 28 to September 1, garnering a bumper response from investors.

The offer received bids for 1.67 billion shares as against 12.35 million shares on offer, according to NSE data, resulting in 135.88 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was booked the most at 261.51 times, followed by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which received 192.94 times subscription. Finally, the retail portion was subscribed 39.64 times. The ₹720-crore offer was entirely a fresh issue of shares, meaning all proceeds would be received by the company. The funds raised are proposed to be utilised for purchase and installation of cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for data centres, along with general corporate purposes.