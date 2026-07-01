Advit Jewels shares list at 37% premium; should you book profit or hold?

Advit Jewels Share Price: Shares of Jaipur-based jewellery maker Advit Jewels, which owns the 'Rambhajo' brand, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the completion of its Shares of Jaipur-based jewellery maker Advit Jewels, which owns the 'Rambhajo' brand, made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the company raised ₹165.16 crore.

Advit Jewels shares kickstarted their maiden trading session at ₹188.90 apiece on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹50.90 per share, or 36.88 per cent, over the issue price of ₹138 per share.

On the BSE, the jewellery manufacturer's shares listed at ₹187 apiece, a premium of ₹49 per share, or 35.51 per cent, over the issue price.

Should you book profit or hold? Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, recommended that investors who were allotted shares in the IPO should hold them for the long term. "Advit Jewels has a niche presence in the jewellery business due to its specialised focus on specific jewellery segments. Since it is a micro-cap company, with a market capitalisation of around ₹800 crore, existing investors can continue to hold the stock," Bathini said. The listing was broadly in line with grey market estimates. Ahead of its market debut, the unlisted shares of Advit Jewels were trading at around ₹187.5 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹49.5 per share, or approximately 35.87 per cent over the issue price of ₹138, according to unofficial market trackers.

For fresh investors, Bathini advised waiting for at least a couple of quarterly results before making any significant investment. Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Trust, on the other hand, said that the strong listing gains offer short-term traders an opportunity to consider booking partial or full profits, as newly listed stocks tend to remain volatile during the initial trading sessions. However, he advised long-term investors to continue holding the stock, provided they remain confident about the company’s business fundamentals, growth plans, and future earnings potential. “Going forward, the stock’s performance will depend more on execution, financial performance, and valuation than on listing-day enthusiasm. Investors should stay disciplined and align their decisions with their investment horizon and risk appetite,” said Singh.

Advit Jewels IPO details The public offering of jewellery manufacturer comprised entirely a fresh issue of 12 million shares aggregating ₹165.16 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue was priced in the range of ₹130-138 per share and was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25, 2026, with a lot size of 100 shares. The public issue received overwhelming investor interest and was subscribed 212.63 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion led the demand, with subscriptions of 536.38 times the reserved quota. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 174.98 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 95.30 times.