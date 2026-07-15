Kusumgar shares list at 37% premium; Emkay says 'Buy' for 91% upside

Kusumgar Share Price: Shares of fabric maker Kusumgar made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, July 15, after raising ₹650 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The stock listed at ₹574 apiece on the BSE, a premium of ₹155, or 36.99 per cent, over its issue price of ₹419 per share On the NSE, the shares debuted at ₹569 apiece, up ₹150, or 35.80 per cent, from the issue price.

Kusumgar IPO listing was also in line with the grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, Kusumgar's unlisted shares were changing hands at around ₹580, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹161 per share, or 38.42 per cent over the upper end of the price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

What should investors do? Brokerage Emkay has initiated coverage on Kusumgar with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹800, implying an upside of about 91 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹419 per share. "Our positive stance is propped by (1) significant headroom to grow in its best-paying segment—A&D Fabrics; (2) global defense budgets, coupled with multiple FTAs, auguring well for domestic players; (3) the company's endeavour to enter high entry-barrier products, ensuring a best-in-class margin profile; and (4) diversified growth engines that cushion single-segment shocks," wrote Harsh Mittal and Omkar Rane, analysts at Emkay, in a research note.

The brokerage expects the company to deliver revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of around 34 per cent, 35 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29E, driven by a recovery in contracted defence orders from FY27. It has valued the stock at 40x June 2028E EPS to arrive at its target price of ₹800. Kusumgar IPO details Kusumgar's ₹650-crore IPO comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoter selling shareholders offloading up to 15.5 million equity shares. There was no fresh issue of shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹398-419 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. The issue was open for subscription from July 8 to July 10, 2026.

The public offering received a robust response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 128.85 times, according to NSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 284.10 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 165.46 times. The retail investor portion attracted 26.47 times subscription. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, July 13, 2026, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹419 per share. Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book-running lead managers. Since the IPO was entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.