Business beyond hugs and handshakes: Bank-fintech ties enter a new phase

The relationship between them has evolved “from competition to collaboration”, says Sanjay Mudaliar, executive director of Bank of Baroda. Both have distinct strengths: Banks offer trust, scale, regulatory expertise and strong risk management; fintechs contribute innovation, agility and niche-technology capabilities. Nitin Chugh, managing director (MD) and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Perfios, identifies the undercurrents and frames the context: Legacy banks (and lenders) are becoming far more technology-led, while fintechs are maturing rapidly by adopting the risk, governance and compliance rigour associated with established financial institutions. “So, the gap is closing not because banks are becoming fintechs or fintechs are becoming banks, but because both are moving towards a common model: Digital-first, data-driven, compliant and customer-centric financial services.” He should know — in his previous avatar, he was a lateral recruit as the State Bank of India’s deputy MD and head of digital banking and transformation.