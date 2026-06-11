Buy & Sell ideas for today: Top stock picks by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi

Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trading. During the first half, it rallied towards 23,400–23,425. However, it surrendered the gains and closed in the negative, down 27 points. It formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. The momentum indicator has witnessed a negative crossover, which signals a sell. The inability to sustain higher levels indicates weakness, and we expect the index to drift towards 23,000.

Bank Nifty witnessed selling pressure from the 55,500–55,600 zone, which coincides with the previous swing high. It has rallied around 2,500 points in the last five trading sessions and is now witnessing some profit booking. The support zone is placed at 54,500–54,200, from where the upmove is likely to resume. On the upside, we expect Bank Nifty to rally towards 56,000–56,200.

Sell INOX WIND JUNE FUT - ₹82.84 | Stop loss ₹85.50 | Target ₹78 The Inox Wind stock has broken down from a bearish flag pattern, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of decline. The momentum indicator has witnessed a bearish crossover, which is a sell signal. Buy NESTLE - CMP ₹1,438 | Stop loss ₹1,391 | Target ₹1,495 Nestle share has broken out of a falling channel after taking support at the 40-day moving average (1,392), indicating the resumption of the uptrend after a four-week consolidation. The momentum indicator has triggered a fresh positive crossover, which is a buy signal.