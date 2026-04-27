Buybacks regain favour after tax reset, market slump boosts appeal in India

“For most non-promoter shareholders, the shift is from full slab-rate taxation to capital gains rates, which are typically lower and can be optimised through loss set-offs,” Sawhney said. “Promoters, however, face a higher effective rate designed to align their tax burden with regular income levels, limiting arbitrage.”

Market conditions may also be aiding the revival. On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty 50 is down nearly 8 per cent, while the IT index has declined about 23 per cent, making buybacks an attractive option for cash-rich companies. Beyond tax efficiency, buybacks can also be used as a tool to indicate that companies view their stocks as undervalued.