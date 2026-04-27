Buybacks regain favour after tax reset, market slump boosts appeal in India

“The recent surge in buyback announcements is largely driven by tax rationalisation,” said Hitesh Sawhney, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co. LLP. “The shift back to capital gains taxation makes buybacks meaningfully more tax-efficient for non-promoter shareholders, prompting companies to revisit such programmes.”
Buyback activity had remained subdued over the past two years. In FY26, 16 companies repurchased shares worth ₹19,500 crore, according to Prime Database. In FY25, the total stood at ₹8,034 crore — sharply lower than ₹50,750 crore in FY24, when the tax regime was more favourable.
The taxation of buybacks has undergone three sharp shifts in recent years. Until September 2024, companies paid a buyback distribution tax, while shareholders were exempt. This changed in October 2024, when proceeds were taxed as dividends in shareholders’ hands at slab rates — pushing effective tax rates for some investors above 40 per cent and curbing activity.