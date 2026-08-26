Buzzing stock: IDBI Bank extends rally to 5th day, jumps 5% on huge volume

IDBI Bank share price movement

IDBI Bank share price rallied 5 per cent to ₹92.39 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock price of the private sector bank quoted higher for the fifth straight trading day, soaring 14.5 per cent during the period. It hit a 52-week high of ₹118.45 on January 5, 2026.

At 11:12 AM, IDBI Bank was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹92.22, compared to 0.18 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. A combined 16.79 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

IDBI Bank’s clarification on increase in trading volume

IDBI Bank on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, clarified that the Bank has promptly intimated to the Stock Exchanges of all events and information that may have a probable bearing on the operation / performance of the Bank including all price sensitive information, from time to time and there is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending announcement which needs to be informed to the exchanges at this point of time.

Further, the strategic disinvestment process of the Bank is being handled by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). In this regard, the Bank has immediately made disclosures to the Stock Exchanges informing developments from time to time. IDBI Bank further assured the BSE that the Bank shall continue to promptly inform the exchanges of all material events/information/actions as required under Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. Fairfax may get 2 years to consolidate holdings for IDBI Bank deal Canada's Fairfax Financial, a frontrunner to acquire the government's stake in IDBI Bank, may be allowed up to two years to consolidate its India bank holdings to smooth the acquisition, Reuters reported, quoting two sources familiar with the matter.

A long-delayed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank, held by the federal government and state insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is in its final stages. The transaction, valued at more than $5 billion, would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank. It is also important for the government at a time when the Middle East war has strained finances and weaker foreign inflows have pressured the rupee, Reuters reported. IDBI Bank – Crisil Ratings rationale On August 20, 2026, Crisil Ratings reaffirmed its ‘Crisil AA+/Crisil AA/Stable/Crisil A1+’ ratings on the debt instruments of IDBI Bank.

The ratings continue to reflect the bank's steady improvement in asset quality, healthy profitability, stable and healthy deposit base, and sustenance of healthy capitalisation. Further, the ratings continue to factor in expected support from LIC and the Government of India (GoI) towards IDBI Bank till the divestment process is completed, both on an ongoing basis and in the event of distress, the rating agency said in its rationale. The current rating factors in the expectation of support from LIC and GoI, both on an ongoing basis and in the event of distress. As on June 30, 2026, LIC held 49.24 per cent stake in IDBI Bank and GoI owned 45.48 per cent. Given that LIC is a GoI-owned entity and has supported the GoI in its recapitalisation programmes for public sector banks in the past, Crisil Ratings believes that GoI will continue to provide expected support to IDBI Bank till the divestment process is completed.

On October 7, 2022, consequent to the in-principle approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for strategic divestment of the equity held by GoI and LIC, the Department of Investment & Public Asset Management, Ministry of Finance, GoI (DIPAM) released a preliminary information memorandum (PIM) and also invited expressions of interest (EoI) from interested parties for a stake sale of up to 60.72 per cent, including the stake of both, GoI and LIC in IDBI Bank. Meanwhile, IDBI Bank’s gross and net non performing asset (NPA) ratios have improved consistently over the last few years and stood at 2.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, as on June 30, 2026, same as on March 31, 2026, and 3.0 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, as on March 31, 2025.