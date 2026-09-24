Buzzing stock: Raymond hits record high in weak market; up 95% in 4 weeks

In the past four weeks, the market price of Raymond zoomed 95 per cent from a level of ₹614.35 on August 27, 2026. It skyrocketed 274 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹320.40 touched on March 30, 2026.

Raymond expands aerospace capabilities with entry into aircraft structures

Raymond Limited’s subsidiary, JK Maini Global Aerospace Limited, emerged successful in a tender conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for assembly of wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft programme, the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The development marks Raymond’s entry into the aircraft structures segment, expanding its aerospace capabilities beyond precision manufacturing into higher-value aircraft assemblies through a capital-efficient model leveraging the customer’s existing infrastructure.