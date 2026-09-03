Buzzing stock: Raymond zooms 14% on huge volume, up 137% from 52-week low

Raymond share price movement

Raymond's share price zoomed 14 per cent to ₹758 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals.

In the past two trading days, the stock spurted 19 per cent. It quoted higher for the fifth straight trading day, soaring 23 per cent during the period. The market price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 137 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹320.40 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 12:05 PM, Raymond traded 13.6 per cent higher at ₹758, compared to a 0.14 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 8.2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

About Raymond With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited (MPPL) Raymond’s engineering business forayed into the sunrise sectors of aerospace & defence & electric vehicle (EV) components and caters to international as well as domestic markets. After demerging its Lifestyle Business and Real Estate verticals into independent listed entities, Raymond now has two core verticals within the engineering business – precision technology & auto components and aerospace & defence. It serves a global customer base of both B2B and B2C clients across more than 60 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America, with exports contributing over 50 per cent to the company’s total business.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Meesho, SAIL, ICICI Bank, L&T Fin, Blue Star, OMCs & more Raymond’s engineering business commands a leadership position in manufacturing files and hand tools and has a significant presence in national and international markets. Raymond – Q1 financial performance Raymond’s April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) performance was anchored by the aerospace & defense and precision technology & auto components divisions. In the Aerospace & Defence division, the company said it capitalized on the shift toward domestic production of sophisticated subsystems, securing a high-value pipeline for global Tier-1 partners. Similarly, the Precision Technology & Auto Components division saw healthy growth in export of critical components for the hybrid sector, ensuring healthy operational momentum across the group

The company’s aerospace & defence business generated ₹123 crore in revenue in Q1FY27, a 40.4 per cent increase over ₹87 crore in Q1FY26. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 25.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹26 crore during the quarter. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 21.2 per cent from 23.7 per cent in previous year quarter, due to targeted research & development investments required to captures revenue expansion; margins will stabilize as programs reach steady-state. ALSO READ: Why are Swiggy shares falling | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts The management said overall performance was bolstered by increased production for leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product portfolio expansion.

Raymond - outlook Raymond’s management in the Q1 earnings conference call said they are witnessing an accelerated transition as domestic engineering vendors migrate beyond standard component machining into high-complexity subsystems, critical aero-engine modules, and precision-engineered assemblies. Backed by strong trade tailwinds, capacity expansions, and strict qualification barriers, this evolving capability mix significantly elevates contract stickiness, protects operating margins, and provides unparalleled long-term revenue visibility as global aerospace and mobility supply chains realign around preferred Indian suppliers, the management said. Raymond currently has a robust 10-year order book of ₹5,960-plus crore and an active RFQ (Request for Quotation) pipeline of ₹1,632 crore. On strategic initiatives, the company has commenced mass production of precision defence components.