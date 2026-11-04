Camlin Fine Sciences tanks 18% post Q2 results; stock hits 52-week low

Camlin Fine Sciences share price movement

Camlin Fine Sciences' share price hit a 52-week low of ₹75.05, plunging 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade amid heavy volume after the company reported disappointing operational performance for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

The stock fell below its previous low of ₹79, which it touched on October 23, 2026. In the past year, it tanked 63 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹202.55 hit on November 4, 2025.

At 12:36 PM, Camlin Fine Sciences quoted 17 per cent lower at ₹75.90, compared to a 0.03 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter rose three-fold with a combined 4.55 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Camlin Fine Sciences – Q2 results Camlin Fine Sciences' revenue came in at ₹491.5 crore, up 9.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Gross margin came in at 39.8 per cent (46.5 per cent in Q2FY26) due to higher raw material prices, limited pass-through, and liquidity issues which further impacted the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹2.23 crore against ₹35.63 crore in Q2FY26; margin contracted to 0.45 per cent from 7.91 per cent in a year ago quarter. The company reported a net loss of ₹28.08 crore against ₹1.87 crore in Q2FY26. Camlin Fine Sciences said elevated raw material prices continue to impact the company's profitability. Higher operating costs driven by increased freight expenses, extended transit times and longer working capital cycles, also impacted results, it added.

On the FY27 outlook, Camlin Fine Sciences said the growth momentum for the blends segment is expected to continue across all geographies. Vitafor and Vinpai are expected to stabilise. On the aroma segment it anticipates an improvement in volumes and realisations over the coming quarters. Ongoing logistics disruptions and inflationary pressures are expected to weigh on operations in the near term, the company said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meanwhile, the board approved the fund raise up to ₹250 crore through rights issue to address liquidity challenges. Axis Securities view on Camlin Fine Sciences Analysts at Axis Securities note that Q2FY27 performance was significantly impacted by elevated raw material and freight costs, limited pass-through, and working capital constraints, resulting in sharp gross margin compression and a decline in EBITDA margin to 0.5 per cent.

The proposed rights issue of up to ₹250 crore is expected to support working capital normalisation, including the settlement of overdue creditors, and reduce dependence on expensive channel financing. While management expects Q3FY27 performance to remain broadly at Q2 levels, it indicated a recovery in Q4FY27, targeting revenue of over ₹600 crore and EBITDA of at least ₹60 crore. However, execution of the rights issue, improvement in cash flows and recovery in operating margins remain critical to achieving this outlook, said the brokerage. Camlin Fine Sciences’ Blends business continues to demonstrate healthy growth, supported by demand across food, feed, pet food and functional ingredients. The company’s portfolio of 200+ customised formulations, coupled with the integration of Vinpai and Vitafor, provides opportunities to strengthen its presence in higher-value natural and functional ingredients. Blends margins are expected to improve from the current 11-12 per cent to 13-14 per cent in the near term and subsequently to 14-15 per cent, supporting the overall profitability recovery, the brokerage firm added.