Campus Activewear jumps 10% on strong Q4; brokerages eye up to 50% upside

Campus Activewear share price today

Shares of Campus Activewear, a sports and athleisure footwear company, surged over 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹260.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a strong performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 11:40 AM, Campus stock was trading at ₹251, up 6.35 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹238.50. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 24,078.15 levels, up by 46.45 points or 0.19 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Campus shares have declined nearly 10 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

Campus Activewear Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter , Campus Activewear reported a revenue from operations of ₹455.6 crore, up 12.3 per cent from ₹405.7 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by higher distribution channel sales. It reported a 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in sales volume to 6.8 million pairs in Q4FY26. The company’s average selling price (ASP) also rose 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹668, compared with ₹658 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15.5 per cent to ₹88.5 crore as compared to ₹76.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin expanded to 19.2 per cent from 18.7 per cent.

The footwear manufacturer reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹44.1 crore, up 25.8 per cent from ₹35.1 crore in Q4FY25. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE For the full FY26, Campus reported revenue from operations of ₹1,774.1 crore, up 11.4 per cent from ₹1,593 crore in the FY25. PAT jumped 23.8 per cent to ₹150.1 crore from ₹121.2 crore. Brokerages on Campus Activewear According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Campus Activewear ended FY26 on a strong footing, supported by healthy revenue growth, improving margins and continued traction in its sneakers portfolio. The brokerage noted that Q4 performance was driven by double-digit volume growth along with expansion in Ebitda margins.

For the full year, the company delivered solid revenue growth alongside margin improvement, aided by a favourable product mix and strong momentum in direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. MOFSL said calibrated price hikes across categories are expected to offset near-term raw material cost pressures while supporting profitability over the medium term as input costs stabilise. The brokerage noted that Campus continues to strengthen its market position through quicker product launches, higher in-house sneaker manufacturing capacity and better execution across marketplaces. Expansion into categories such as sneakers, women’s footwear and kids’ wear is also helping diversify the business beyond its core sports shoe segment.