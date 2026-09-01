CAMS, Kalpataru Projects: 2 stocks on Kotak Securities' radar for near term

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

CAMS Ltd: Add

CMP: ₹784

Fair value: ₹860

Resistance: ₹790-810 | Support: ₹760-740

Apart from being the biggest RTA, it is also the largest insurance repository with a large presence in GIFT City, with 55 per cent penetration in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. CAMS’s 1QFY27 results were ahead of expectations, as core earnings grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y, led by 9 per cent growth in MF-based and 28 per cent growth in non-MF revenues and lower-than-expected expense growth. MF RTA yields remained broadly stable Q-o-Q at 2.09 bps despite a reduction in TER, and Management remains confident of retaining stable yields in this segment. Non-MF revenues grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y and (-)3 per cent Q-o-Q, above management guidance of 20 per cent growth in this segment. Payment aggregator’s (CAMS Pay) revenues are up ~70 per cent Y-o-Y (~13 per cent Q-o-Q). The non-MF margin fell to 13 per cent in 1Q (from ~17 per cent), driven by KRA, but is guided back to ~17 per cent by the end of the quarter.

The order pipeline remains robust, particularly across domestic and international T&D, including HVDC and GIS projects, B&F opportunities such as data centers and industrial capex, Middle East Oil & Gas, and international water projects. India’s T&D market alone offers an annual addressable opportunity of ₹1-1.25 trillion over the next five years, including 1-2 HVDC projects annually. With only a limited number of EPC players capable of executing large, complex T&D projects, KPIL is well positioned to benefit. Further, grid-capacity constraints across Europe, the Middle East and South America are creating additional international opportunities.

KPIL delivered a strong Q1FY27 performance, with like-for-like consolidated revenue rising 9 per cent Y-o-Y despite election-related labour shortages and Middle East supply-chain disruptions. Consolidated PBT increased 45 per cent Y-o-Y to ~₹420 crore, supported by resilient execution, margin expansion, higher other income and lower interest costs. The balance sheet remained healthy, with net debt/equity at 0.1x, RoCE at 21-22 per cent, and net working capital improving to 80 days from 91 days Y-o-Y. We estimate 17 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26-29E, led by T&D and B&F. We retain Buy with an SoTP-based fair value of ₹1,710, valuing the standalone business at 15x two-year forward EPS. Key near-term monitorable: impact of Middle East tensions on execution and profitability.