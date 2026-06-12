Can crude oil prices dip to $70 if US, Iran sign peace deal? Analysts said this

Hopes of a peace deal between the United States (US) and Iran saw crude oil prices fall nearly 4 per cent on Friday to around $87 a barrel (bbl). If the deal were to materialise, analysts see Brent oil prices heading lower.

ALSO READ: Indian refiners secure crude, LPG supplies till August despite Iran war Fitch Ratings’ base case Brent oil price of $87 a bbl on average for 2026, for instance, reflects the agency’s assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen around July-end, implying an effective five-month closure.

“Oil price dynamics hinge on the timing of Hormuz reopening. Our assumed end of July reopening would push the market back into oversupply in 4Q26 and drive oil prices lower. The risk remains binary,” said Angelina Valavina, managing director at Fitch Ratings.

As per Fitch Ratings’ estimates, Brent crude oil is likely to average $100-110/bbl in May-July, before falling to $80/bbl in August, and to about $70/bbl from September. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, Fitch said, has blocked the transit of 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboed) products per day, accounting for 20 per cent of global oil consumption. Half of the oil volumes transported through the Strait of Hormuz before the war, Fitch said, were exports from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The remainder, it noted, were oil exports from Iraq, Kuwait and Iran itself. China and India were the destinations for half of the exported volumes.

Cooling off From around $70 per bbl (pre West Asia war) in February 2026, Brent crude prices jumped nearly 79 per cent to around $125/bbl as the developments in West Asia unfolded and have remained volatile since. Hopes of an end to the war triggered a fall to below $100/bbl mark. Although the EIA maintains Brent projections near $105/bbl for June–July, this, Imran said is contingent on continued disruptions through Hormuz. Beyond this, its forward curve trends lower toward around $79/bbl by 2027. ALSO READ: Sensex rises 1,268 pts intra-day; Nifty above 23,500: Key reasons here Progress on regional de-escalation, reopening of key export routes, and the return of Gulf barrels are easing crude oil supply concerns, said Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.Although the EIA maintains Brent projections near $105/bbl for June–July, this, Imran said is contingent on continued disruptions through Hormuz. Beyond this, its forward curve trends lower toward around $79/bbl by 2027.

“We recommend treating any geopolitically driven price spikes as opportunities to lighten positions. The war risk premium that once supported prices is now steadily unwinding as fundamentals reassert control,” Imran said. Chinese demand Those at Rabobank International, too, have lowered their forecast for crude oil prices for 2026. This, they said, was more on account of a drop in demand from China. Seaborne crude imports in China, they said fell to 6.7 mbd in May — the lowest monthly print in a decade, down 3.5 mbd year-on-year (YoY) and 4.4 mbd below the first-quarter 2026 average of roughly 11.1 mbd.