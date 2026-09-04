Can UltraTech's cables & wire foray charge up its shares? What analysts say

UltraTech Cement's launch of ‘Ultravolt’, its cables and wires (C&W) business, powered the stock up 2 per cent on Friday, while incumbent players saw a sharp decline amid brokerages' warning of a de-rating following the Aditya Birla group company's ambitious target.

Brokerages believe the positioning appears more aggressive than initially envisaged, also tallying with Grasim’s rollout in paints, and could add materially to UltraTech's FY30 revenue. However, there could be near-term pressure on the stock price of C&W players, though the industry’s underlying demand outlook remains constructive.

UltraTech Cement's share price rose to ₹11,438.80 on the BSE as against the last close of ₹11,223.45. Meanwhile, other C&W stocks faced a crash of up to 8 per cent, with KEI Industries leading the fall. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down 10 per cent.

KEI Industries shares cracked more than 8 per cent to trade at ₹4,855.75 on the BSE, while Polycab India dropped 6.6 per cent to ₹8,308.55. RR Kabel and Finolex Cables declined 5 per cent each, while Havells India shares fell 3.5 per cent. Considering UltraTech’s intent, Nuvama Research believes aggressive pricing and higher channel investments could result in pricing and margin pressure for incumbents and could likely drive interim de-rating for the C&W industry. READ MORE Can wire foray charge up UltraTech's stock? UltraTech Cement's entry into the C&W business could emerge as a modest but meaningful growth lever over the medium term, with brokerages highlighting the company's brand, distribution reach and presence across the construction ecosystem.

UltraTech's C&W business, branded Ultravolt, marks the company's entry into the segment just 18 months after the announcement, with an initial investment of ₹1,800 crore. The company will initially focus on wires and low-tension cables and is targeting a top-two position in these segments within five years. The company is targeting a 6–7 per cent share of the domestic wires and cables market by FY30. Assuming 4-5x asset turns, with ~₹1,000 crore revenue by FY30/FY31e and 10-12 per cent Ebitda margins, the business could contribute ~3-7 per cent of Ultratech's FY30E revenue and Ebitda, estimate Jefferies' analysts Prateek Kumar and Raghav Malik.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that UltraTech's entry into C&W is strategically significant. MOFSL estimates UltraTech could achieve 5–7 per cent market share by FY31, assuming the current industry size of around ₹1 trillion and a 13 per cent CAGR over the next five years. ALSO READ: Aditya Birla Group launches wires, cables business with ₹1,800 crore bet The brokerage has, however, left its earnings estimates unchanged, saying it would await greater clarity on revenue and margin guidance for the new business. The brokerage values UltraTech Cement stock at 18x FY28E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of ₹13,800. It has a 'Buy' call.

Choice Broking similarly views the entry into wires and cables as an extension of the company's broader strategy to strengthen its presence across the construction and home-building ecosystem. "While the financial contribution from this business is likely to remain limited in the initial phase, the opportunity could scale up meaningfully over the longer term, supported by UltraTech's strong brand recall, extensive distribution network and deep presence within the building materials value chain," it noted. Key monitorables are the pace of revenue/profitability ramp-up after the initial branding and marketing phase/losses, next phase investments and entry into HT cables, said Jefferies. It has a 'Buy' call and a target price of ₹14,065 on the counter.