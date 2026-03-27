Canara Bank may jump back to ₹158; stock may gain up to 21%: Choice Broking

Technical outlook on Canara Bank by Choice Broking

As per the weekly chart, the prior breakout level stands at ₹125 - making it a critical support for the stock, reads the note. At current levels, the brokerage firm notes that the stock is testing support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, which now stands at ₹131 levels. The analyst recommends accumulating the stock in the range of ₹137.30 - ₹133, with a stop loss at ₹125. At current levels, the stock is trading marginally below the recommended accumulation range. Choice Broking cautions that stock momentum may weaken in case of a sustained break below this key support level. ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty drop over 1%; PSU Bank shares decline On the upside, Choice Broking expects Canara Bank to rally toward ₹151 and ₹158 levels over the medium to long-term. This translates into a potential upside of around 20.6 per cent from current levels. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. As per the weekly chart, the prior breakout level stands at ₹125 - making it a critical support for the stock, reads the note.At current levels, the brokerage firm notes that the stock is testing support around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, which now stands at ₹131 levels.The analyst recommends accumulating the stock in the range of ₹137.30 - ₹133, with a stop loss at ₹125. At current levels, the stock is trading marginally below the recommended accumulation range. Choice Broking cautions that stock momentum may weaken in case of a sustained break below this key support level.On the upside, Choice Broking expects Canara Bank to rally toward ₹151 and ₹158 levels over the medium to long-term. This translates into a potential upside of around 20.6 per cent from current levels.