Canara Bank share price up 2%; Analysts cut target on lower FY27 guidance

Canara Bank share price today

Canara Bank shares outperformed the markets on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, even as analysts maintained mixed views on the public sector bank’s growth outlook.

Though analysts believe the bank is expected to achieve a healthy credit growth in the current financial year 2026-27 (FY27), they remain watchful of the lender’s margin trajectory.

On the BSE, Canara Bank stock rose 2.3 per cent intraday to hit a high of ₹132.35 per share. It pared some gains to trade 1.16 per cent higher at 10:50 AM, as against a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Canara Bank Q4 results: Key highlights Canara Bank reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in its Q4FY26 net profit, at ₹4,500 crore. Its net interest income (NII) grew a marginal 4 per cent Y-o-Y/6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹9,800 crore, with net interest margin improving 9 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.54 per cent. The bank, however, has reduced its NIM guidance to 2.5-2.6 per cent in FY27, compared to 2.75-2.85 per cent in FY26. It has also lowered its credit growth guidance to 11-12 per cent for FY27, compared to 16 per cent in FY26.

For the quarter, Canara Bank saw an increase of 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y/4 per cent Q-o-Q in loan book, led by the retail segment (up 33 per cent Y-o-Y/8.6 per cent Q-o-Q). Deposits grew 7.7 per cent Y-o-Y/3.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹15.7 trillion in Q4FY26. Its credit-to-deposit ratio increased to 77.8 per cent (from 77.1 per cent in Q3FY26). Canara Bank share price target cut Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹160 Canara Bank reported a mixed quarter with healthy margins and controlled opex and provisions. However, we have cut our earnings estimates due to treasury loss and moderation in NIM guidance for FY27.

We trim earnings estimates by 6 per cent and 4 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively. We expect the bank to deliver an return on asset (RoA) of 0.91 per cent and a return on equity (RoE) of 16.2 per cent in FY27. Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹160 Canara Bank delivered a strong credit growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, far outpacing its guidance – a phenomenon seen across PSBs. Besides, after a continuous decline for the past 10 quarters, margin surprised positively as it expanded 9bps Q-o-Q, mainly due to lower cost of funds (CoF). However, weak treasury performance led to a 14 per cent miss on earnings.