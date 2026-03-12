Canara HSBC Life Insurance newly rated 'Buy' at Centrum; 19% upside seen

Centrum Institutional Research has initiated coverage on Canara HSBC Life Insurance with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹176, implying nearly 19 per cent upside from its previous close. The brokerage is upbeat on the company’s strong bancassurance-led distribution franchise, improving partner productivity, and a gradual shift in product mix towards higher-margin segments.

“Canara HSBC Life Insurance is strengthening its presence in the life insurance industry, as reflected in its rising market share, a meaningful shift towards a balanced product mix, and a well-diversified distribution strategy,” the brokearge said.

The brokerage values the company at 1.7x FY28E price-to-embedded value (P/EV). At the current price, the stock trades at around 1.4x FY28E P/EV, it said, implying room for re-rating as growth and profitability metrics improve.

Bancassurance remains the key growth engine Centrum’s thesis rests on Canara HSBC Life’s distribution advantage through its promoter banks—Canara Bank and HSBC—which supports alignment and steady business sourcing. The banca channel contributed about 93% of individual weighted premium income (WPI) as of 9MFY26, similar to FY25 levels. Within this, Canara Bank accounted for roughly 73 per cent of individual WPI in FY25, HSBC contributed about 13 per cent, while regional rural banks (RRBs) made up around 6 per cent. Despite the strong reach, the brokerage highlighted that insurance penetration within the captive banking customer base remains below 2 per cent, indicating significant headroom for further growth.

Partner productivity has improved meaningfully, Centrum noted. Individual WPI productivity per Canara Bank branch rose from ₹0.09 crore in FY22 to ₹0.16 crore in FY25, while HSBC productivity increased from ₹6.4 crore to ₹10.8 crore, reflecting premiumisation and better conversion. To broaden reach, the insurer is pushing deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where it operates through over 6,000 touchpoints. It also launched a hybrid agency channel in October 2025, aimed at diversifying distribution beyond bancassurance. Product mix improving, though ULIPs still dominate While growth has been led by unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs)—which formed 61 per cent of the mix in 9MFY26—Centrum expects the company to gradually increase focus on traditional, margin-accretive products.

Protection’s share has risen from 3.7 per cent in FY22 to 7 per cent in 9MFY26, while annuities increased from 2.3 per cent to about 12–13 per cent over the same period. The brokerage noted that group protection still dominates within the protection bucket, but the company is working to build retail protection, aided by a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates. Margins seen recovering; strong growth outlook Value of new business (VNB) margin declined from 21.4 per cent in FY22 to 19.1 per cent in FY25 due to the ULIP tilt. However, margins improved in 9MFY26, supported by better ULIP profitability through rider attachments and faster scaling in protection and annuity products.

Centrum forecasts VNB margins to improve to 20.4 per cent in FY26E, 21.2 per cent in FY27E, and 21.9 per cent in FY28E. It also cited management’s actions to mitigate the GST impact, with the FY26E drag expected at 185 basis points (bps), lower than earlier expectations. The brokerage expects annualised premium equivalent (APE) to grow at around 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to about ₹4,000 crore by FY28E, while VNB is projected to grow at 25 per cent CAGR to around ₹880 crore, aided by product mix improvement and distribution expansion. Persistency strengthens; solvency comfortable Persistency has improved across cohorts, with 13th-month persistency rising to 85.6 per cent in 9MFY26 from 74.5 per cent in FY22, and 61st-month persistency improving to 59.2 per cent from 47.3 per cent. Solvency stood at 191 per cent in 9MFY26, and a planned ₹250 crore NCD fund raise is expected to lift it above 200 per cent in FY26E.