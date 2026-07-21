Canara HSBC Life shares jump 12%, hit 52-week high after Q1 results; buy?

Canara HSBC Life Company Ltd's share price gained 12 per cent on Tuesday to hit fresh 52-week high after the insurer reported its Q1FY27 results, delivering a strong performance for the April–June quarter.

Canara HSBC's counter was trading at ₹158.10, up per cent as of 10:50 AM. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.27 per cent at 24,168.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 11.8 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹166.69 per share.

Canara HSBC Life Q1FY27 results highlights

The net profit of Canara HSBC Life Insurance grew by 20.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹28.14 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27). The net profit in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹23.4 crore.

Net premium income of the insurer grew by 23.83 per cent YoY to ₹2,047.5 crore.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) expanded by 18.66 per cent YoY to ₹585 crore.

Investment income of the insurer grew by 16.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,268.79 crore.

Value of new business of the insurer grew by 29 per cent YoY to ₹124 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹96 crore in Q1 FY26.

Brokerages’ view on UltraTech Cement post Q1 Results

Nirmal Bang | Buy | Target ₹205

The brokerage noted that Canara HSBC delivered a 5 per cent and 9 per cent beat on consensus APE and NBV, respectively, translating to a 100 basis point NBV margin beat.

Nirmal Bang added that the margin expansion was delivered despite the full GST drag and initial agency strain, led primarily by a favourable shift to protection. The brokerage however, added that, "Downside risks include lower than expected protection sales, irrational pricing, lacklustre equity markets, increase in the special corporate tax rate for life insurers, termination of or any adverse changes in bancassurance tie-up with Canara Bank or HSBC, and any regulation restricting sales from a single partner. " Centrum | Buy | Target ₹196 Centrum noted that Canara HSBC Life’s Q1 APE growth was led by a continued shift towards traditional products, while ULIP mix declined to 36 per cent from 49 per cent amid market volatility.