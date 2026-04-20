Capital Goods index hits new high, surges 20% so far in April; here's why

BSE Capital Goods index movement

BSE Capital Goods index hit a new high of 76,829.44, gaining 1 per cent in Monday’s intra-day trade on healthy outlook. Thus far in the month of April, the index has rallied 20 per cent, as compared to 9.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL), Jyoti CNC Automation, Apar Industries, Thermax, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Siemens Energy, ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India were up 2 per cent to 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, Apar Industries, Cummins India, Hitachi Energy India and Kirloskar Oil Engines traded at their respective all-time highs.

What’s driving capital goods stocks? The transmission and distribution (T&D) value chain, particularly segments focused on high voltage transformers, continues to benefit from a robust capex outlay of ₹9 trillion until 2032, alongside a much stronger opportunity unfolding from global markets for quality players. This T&D capex cycle, which began in FY22-23, has driven sharp growth in order books, revenue, and the margin profiles for industry participants, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in the capital goods sector report. Analysts at the brokerage firm said they have already witnessed the initial phase of this capex upcycle in transformers, and based on their discussions with industry stakeholders, there remains room for the cycle to continue over the next couple of years.

With capacity expansions announced for most players in the system, the industry is positioning itself to meet sustained demand from both domestic and export markets. The demand is sufficient enough to absorb the increased capacity without exerting downward pressure on prices in the near term. “We maintain our positive stance on the T&D capex cycle and expect transformer players to continue delivering strong earnings growth over FY25-28. However, valuations are no longer cheap for the industry players but possibility of further earning upgrades and unfolding of export opportunities can sustain these valuations,” MOFSL said. The brokerage firm initiated coverage on CG Power (Buy, target price (TP): ₹900), Atlanta Electricals (Buy, TP: ₹1,650), and GE Vernova T&D India (BUY, TP: ₹4,750). Additionally, analysts reiterated Buy rating on Siemens Energy (TP: ₹3,700) and upgraded rating on Hitachi Energy to Neutral (TP: ₹27,000).

Demand continues to remain strong from both domestic and export markets while transformer supply has struggled to keep pace with rising demand, resulting in longer lead times. To address this gap, leading domestic manufacturers such as Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, CG Power, Atlanta Electricals, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) are undertaking capacity expansions (adding ~200-220GVA combined over the next 2-3 years). The demand is sufficient enough to absorb the increased capacity without exerting downward pressure on prices in the near term. Capital goods sector Q4 results preview The capital goods sector is comfortably positioned, supported by – a strong order book providing healthy revenue visibility, robust balance sheet that aids capex, and favourable government policies, according to analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.